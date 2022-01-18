Waco's new smart water meters to offer alerts, usage details through new billing system

“We don’t have a date for when those meters are even going to ship to us, and it’s been months,” she said.

Workers are nearly finished installing the connected grid routers that let the utilities department read and interact with the smart meters. Tyer said the new system will read meters 24/7, giving the department more data than ever before. Workers next will have to install about 10,000 leak detection devices.

“Hopefully we’re able to be more proactive in repairing leaks before they bubble up into the street,” Tyer said.

Tyer said the new system will let customers and staff pinpoint water use down to the hour.

“When we’re reading once every 30 days, I don’t know what happens to your water,” she said. “I can’t tell you where your water went. This will give us a better idea, and allow us to pinpoint. Did your sprinkler system come on? Does it look like you have a slow toilet leak?”

In response to questions from Council Member Josh Borderud during a council meeting Tuesday, Tyer said Waco residents can still pay their water bill by mail and will not be required to set up any online account.