Waco's new smart water meters to offer alerts, usage details through new billing system

Waco water customers soon will be able to review their consumption by the hour, with potentially enough detail to find leaks that would otherwise go unnoticed or to tell just how much water is going to a particular activity.
The city's smart-water-meter system is almost finished, though more than two years behind schedule. Customers will start getting reminders Wednesday that the current online billing system, click2gov, will stop running Feb. 1. Smart meters will start coming online next month, and customers can sign up for recurring payments on the new site, called My Waco Water, starting Feb. 15. Payments will still be accepted in-person or by phone or mail.
The Waco City Council approved the smart-meter project in December 2017, when the city had about 46,000 active water meters, and it was expected to wrap up in under two years. The date got pushed to March 2020 after some of the first meters installed failed to read correctly. Now there are about 49,498 meters in the city, and the $12 million project is scheduled for completion by March, after the pandemic and staffing issues slowed progressed further.
As of Tuesday, another 400 meters still needed to be installed throughout the city, Water Utility Services Director Lisa Tyer said. But the devices are in short supply, so rather than wait, the city will read those remaining old meters manually for now, Tyer said.
“We don’t have a date for when those meters are even going to ship to us, and it’s been months,” she said.
Workers are nearly finished installing the connected grid routers that let the utilities department read and interact with the smart meters. Tyer said the new system will read meters 24/7, giving the department more data than ever before. Workers next will have to install about 10,000 leak detection devices.
“Hopefully we’re able to be more proactive in repairing leaks before they bubble up into the street,” Tyer said.
Tyer said the new system will let customers and staff pinpoint water use down to the hour.
“When we’re reading once every 30 days, I don’t know what happens to your water,” she said. “I can’t tell you where your water went. This will give us a better idea, and allow us to pinpoint. Did your sprinkler system come on? Does it look like you have a slow toilet leak?”
In response to questions from Council Member Josh Borderud during a council meeting Tuesday, Tyer said Waco residents can still pay their water bill by mail and will not be required to set up any online account.
“Nothing else will change,” she said. “When we do something like a boil-water notice, we still have to do all the other communication methods that we had to do in the past. This will be a benefit for people who want to immediately know that information.”
The additional information available through the system could let the utilities department notify customers of potential problems, even if the customer is not signed up to pay online or to monitor the details of their water use on their own.
“Let’s say we want to check for leaks throughout the city from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., we can run a report and still contact all those customers who have usage at an odd time and say ‘We think you may have a water leak,'” Tyer said.
Customers will be able to sign up for high-use alerts and for emergency notifications, including boil-water notices, by call, email or text message. Tyer said the city can also send out targeted messages about outages and leaks to specific streets or neighborhoods.
“That’s one of the big deals to me,” Tyer said. “If you sign up for this, we’re able to tell you when there’s an issue happening to your water services, not the whole city’s.”