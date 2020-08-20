Waco's roadwork for planned Axtell-area landfill faces resistance

Ford said the city had been in contact with the game ranch for the last several months, trying to negotiate an agreement to purchase the property or right-of-way. The 132-acre game ranch raises deer and sells them to other ranchers.

“We stay pretty busy with the right-of-way expansion,” he said. “It’s basically going to be right up against our doe-breeding facility. We’re going to really have to move all of that to the other side of the property just to get away from all the construction and heavy traffic that we’re going to face.”

Losing the 0.4 acres of land to the city of Waco would also force the ranch to move its main entrance and fence on F.M. 939 back about 15 feet.

“It’s just another case where the city of Waco is going to run over any small business or any individual that gets in their way to build their mega landfill,” Ford said. “We’ve voiced our concerns to the city of Waco, we’ve voiced our concerns to TxDOT, we’ve voiced our concerns to TCEQ and every concern we have is basically not important and unaddressed.”

Senior assistant city attorney John Patterson said the motion authorizes the land acquisition, but the eminent domain process has not started yet.