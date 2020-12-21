Waco's trails master plan aims to link entire city for pedestrians, cyclists

“We definitely have some strides we’d like to make in areas that have seen recent development in the last 20 years,” Cook said. “A lot of this planning has to do with areas that are growing.”

Cook said the city’s 66 parks will make it easier to reach that 10-minute goal, but an ideal trail system would be much more interconnected, connecting points of interest like the zoo and riverwalk, while connecting neighborhoods with other neighborhoods.

“Obviously, with older cities it’s hard to establish sometimes,” Cook said.

Cook said the Riverwalk in downtown will be a “huge component” of the system, and waterways like Waco Creek tend to create natural corridors that translate well into trails.

“It’s doesn’t take long to look at a map and to start seeing the potential some sort of corridor along Waco Creek could really have,” Cook said.

Ashley Bean Thornton, organizer of local walking group Waco Walks, said Waco’s size makes it a walking-friendly town, but a general lack of sidewalks has prevented people from walking more. She said the council’s decision shows the city is planning ahead.