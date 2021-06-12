Walkway from Silos to Austin Avenue, plaza on Seventh Street could get 2-month trial run

A board of downtown leaders is hoping a two-month trial of a pop-up plaza, a walkway and wayfinding sings will lead tourists to more local businesses this summer.

The Waco City Council will vote Tuesday on a $100,000 downtown Public Improvement District proposal to block off Seventh Street between Franklin Avenue and Austin Avenue for a blocklong plaza, and to create a walkway along Sixth Street connecting Austin Avenue to Webster Avenue, at Magnolia Market at the Silos. Signs to help visitors find free parking and to find their way to area businesses also would be part of the two-month trial carried out by CivicBrand, a marketing and advertising company that specializes in civic rebranding.

City Center Waco spokesperson Wendy Gragg said the project started with the goal of making downtown more navigable for visitors and to help them find free parking with signs. When CivicBrand consultants toured the area, they noticed the under-used block of Seventh Street between Franklin and Austin and decided to incorporate it in the plan, Gragg said.

The stretch would be blocked off, painted to set it apart and turned into a pedestrian plaza with shaded picnic tables and seating areas. Gragg said local groups including Keep Waco Loud and Creative Waco could hold pop-up events in the plaza throughout the summer to keep downtown interesting.