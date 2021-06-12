Walkway from Silos to Austin Avenue, plaza on Seventh Street could get 2-month trial run

A board of downtown leaders is hoping a two-month trial of a pop-up plaza, a walkway and wayfinding sings will lead tourists to more local businesses this summer.
The Waco City Council will vote Tuesday on a $100,000 downtown Public Improvement District proposal to block off Seventh Street between Franklin Avenue and Austin Avenue for a blocklong plaza, and to create a walkway along Sixth Street connecting Austin Avenue to Webster Avenue, at Magnolia Market at the Silos. Signs to help visitors find free parking and to find their way to area businesses also would be part of the two-month trial carried out by CivicBrand, a marketing and advertising company that specializes in civic rebranding.
City Center Waco spokesperson Wendy Gragg said the project started with the goal of making downtown more navigable for visitors and to help them find free parking with signs. When CivicBrand consultants toured the area, they noticed the under-used block of Seventh Street between Franklin and Austin and decided to incorporate it in the plan, Gragg said.
The stretch would be blocked off, painted to set it apart and turned into a pedestrian plaza with shaded picnic tables and seating areas. Gragg said local groups including Keep Waco Loud and Creative Waco could hold pop-up events in the plaza throughout the summer to keep downtown interesting.
“This is intended to bring people downtown this summer, help them park and get around while they are here,” she said. “This is a two-month project. So anyone who's terrified of what Seventh Street will be like as a pedestrian plaza, you know, we're just like, give it a chance. Check it out.”
CivicBrand also intends to direct foot traffic in downtown with a temporary, decorated walkway that will run along Sixth Street between Webster Avenue and Austin Avenue. Gragg said barriers would separate pedestrians from cars, and the area would have signs directing tourists to locations and free parking.
“It sort of flies under the radar, but it could be a corridor that flows through downtown,” Gragg said.
Elements of the trial project that are well-received could become permanent.
“As much fun as these two months are going to be, there's also a lot of intention behind it to see if permanent interventions need to be made,” Gragg said.
The Waco City Council will vote on the temporary measures during its meeting Tuesday in the Bosque Theater at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. The council is set to discuss the proposal during a work session that will start at 2 p.m. and to vote on it during a business session that will start at 6 p.m. The meeting will be open to public attendance at 50% of capacity and can be viewed at wccc.tv or on the city’s cable channel. Anyone who wants to comment remotely on any items must register at waco-texas.com/council-speaker.asp, by emailing CSO@wacotx.gov or calling 254-750-5750 by 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Gragg said the city asked City Center Waco to look into ways of circulating visitors through downtown and recommended it contract with CivicBrand on behalf of the Public Improvement District, which is directed by a board of 28 downtown property owners and business leaders. Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said he was first introduced to CivicBrand when he was working for the city of Burleson during a rebranding effort.
“It’s a pretty neat move the Public Improvement District is taking to try and connect visitors and folks to merchant parking,” Ford said. “It’s unlike anything I’ve seen Waco do before.”
After the two-month trial run, the signs and walkways will go away, but any particularly useful signage might become permanent. CivicBrand will gather foot traffic data in downtown to measure the effects of the project and help inform related decisions moving forward.
“People who come this summer to visit the Silos, we want to make sure they go over to Cameron Trading Post, see that there’s a wine bar on Austin Avenue and grab a coffee at Dichotomy,” Gragg said. “We want them to get farther into downtown.”