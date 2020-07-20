Washington Avenue to shed traffic lights at 7th, 12th ahead of 2-way conversion

“One of the biggest cost items we had within the Washington Avenue bid was the cost for traffic signals,” Reed said. “Just for those line items alone was well over $1 million.”

Reed said while the change will take some getting used to, removing the traffic lights will be better for traffic flow on Washington Avenue in the long run.

“It will also enable us to queue up traffic for longer distances and it won’t overlap between intersections,” Reed said. “It’s not very far between one intersection to the next, it’s just kind of how the downtown is laid out. It will actually create a better flow to traffic, without having to potentially stop at multiple lights going through there.”

The traffic division will handle the signal work and the streets division will patch the concrete and sidewalks afterward. Traffic signals at Fifth, Sixth and 11th streets will be included in the request for bids.