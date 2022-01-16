Washington Avenue bridge closure will add to downtown Waco traffic obstacles

The Washington Avenue bridge on the Brazos River will close to vehicles for up to eight weeks starting Jan. 24, adding another traffic detour in a downtown already busy with construction projects.
The closure is needed to temporarily reroute wastewater flow while a contractor repairs a damaged sewer line along the west riverbank, city officials said.
Traffic headed to or from East Waco will be detoured to the Franklin Avenue bridge, officials said.
During the $1.5 million sewer project, the contractor, Insituform, will line the 36-inch-diameter line from the inside with a liner that will be sealed in place without having to do major excavation.
The main pipe runs nearly 2,000 feet from Washington Avenue to Webster Avenue, where it connects with a major new sewer line around the Brazos Riverfront project.
The contractor will also install other sewer infrastructure along the refurbished pipe, including 12 new manholes. In the meantime, a temporary above-ground pipe will handle the wastewater flow, crossing the approach of the Washington Avenue bridge.
The city will maintain a pedestrian crossing on the bridge during the work.
City utilities spokesman Jonathan Echols said a portion of the old sewer line near the Waco Hilton collapsed a couple of years ago, and the repairs were delayed because of other projects in the downtown area.
"There's a lot that needs to be fixed, and a lot more we're doing downtown for development," he said. "It does create a lot of inconvenience. Outreach has been an ongoing effort."
Within a half-mile radius of the Washington bridge several infrastructure projects are underway with an impact on vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
"The thing is, there are growing pains in that area," said Jim Reed, capital program manager for the city's public works program.
The bridge connects on the east side of the river to Elm Avenue, whose entrance is now blocked due a wholesale reconstruction of the street and sidewalks and will not reopen for three to four months, Reed said.
He said the project is complicated by storm sewers and utilities that more than 20 feet deep in places and have to be excavated or stabilized.
On the west side, the bridge handles traffic from Washington Avenue, much of which is being reconfigured as a two-way street out to 18th Street.
"We're finishing the last of the concrete work on that project," Reed said. "The two-way signals are mostly in place. Washington Avenue will probably be finished before the end of February."
Meanwhile, the $12.5 million Waco Suspension Bridge renovation a block from Washington Avenue is well underway and expected to be complete later this year.
On the other side of Franklin Avenue, the city is redesigning and reconstructing University Parks Drive where it passes by the future riverfront development.
"University Parks has a lot of growing pains," he said. "The streets around there are in poor condition, and water and sewer are going to have to be upgraded. University Parks is where we're going to see a lot of change, but it's extremely positive."
Meanwhile, a long stretch of Fifth Street is torn up for utility line replacements that turned out to be more extensive than city officials originally predicted, Reed said.
"A lot of the infrastructure there is in poor shape," he said. "Every time we try to tie into something solid it requires that we extract more of the existing infrastructure. There's no way a design team could have predicted some of the issues we've run into. ... When you get into a downtown area, you just don't know what you're getting into."