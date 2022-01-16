Washington Avenue bridge closure will add to downtown Waco traffic obstacles

"There's a lot that needs to be fixed, and a lot more we're doing downtown for development," he said. "It does create a lot of inconvenience. Outreach has been an ongoing effort."

Within a half-mile radius of the Washington bridge several infrastructure projects are underway with an impact on vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

"The thing is, there are growing pains in that area," said Jim Reed, capital program manager for the city's public works program.

The bridge connects on the east side of the river to Elm Avenue, whose entrance is now blocked due a wholesale reconstruction of the street and sidewalks and will not reopen for three to four months, Reed said.

He said the project is complicated by storm sewers and utilities that more than 20 feet deep in places and have to be excavated or stabilized.

On the west side, the bridge handles traffic from Washington Avenue, much of which is being reconfigured as a two-way street out to 18th Street.

"We're finishing the last of the concrete work on that project," Reed said. "The two-way signals are mostly in place. Washington Avenue will probably be finished before the end of February."