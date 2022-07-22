WATCH NOW: Chip Gaines ‘crashes’ Waco airport ceremony, talks Magnolia future

Chip Gaines talks about his family's love for Waco, and Magnolia's future, at a Waco Regional Airport ceremony Friday kicking off renovations.
Chip Gaines talks about his family's love for Waco, and Magnolia's future, at a Waco Regional Airport ceremony Friday kicking off renovations.
The city of Bellmead may soon ask voters to approve a new multimillion-dollar recreation center in the heart of town as part of a project to i…
The cost estimates for expanding Cameron Park Zoo with a new veterinary center, educational facilities and penguin exhibit have risen by anoth…
A 26-unit “pocket neighborhood” at the old Sanger Avenue Elementary School site will move forward soon, now that the city and the project’s de…
Zoning for a new subdivision bordering Cameron Park that spurred the local neighborhood association into action earlier this summer will be up…
A San Diego company specializing in shipping container buildings hopes to salvage the multicolored mass of shipping containers at the corner o…
A project to build 151 homes on 36 acres between the Waco Center for Youth and Cameron Park will move forward under standard residential zonin…
Several smaller McLennan County cities have rolled out their own limits on water use since Waco announced restrictions last week in response t…
Bellmead will allow lawns to be watered only by hand on designated days, will bar swimming pools from being refilled and will limit car wash a…
VALLEY MILLS — Gridlock prevailed this week as the city council considered measures to curb the authority of mayor in this town of 1,235 residents.
McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson announced Friday that Aubrey Robertson, the Democratic candidate for district attorney in the Nov. 8 election, will join his office as first assistant district attorney for the final few months of Johnson’s term.
