Watch now: Lacy Lakeview Fire Department welcomes new truck with traditional push-in

The gave up hours of personal time, “on top of their jobs, on top of calls for service to this community, on top of time spent with their family,” she said.

The department was able to turn a $6,000 investment from the city into a $140,000 asset, Byars-Faulkner said.

City Manager Keith Bond attended the event and said congratulations were in order.

Bond said a grant that the station brought to the city’s attention made the new truck possible.

“Make sure when you see these guys, tell them how much you appreciate it,” Bond said. “Volunteer departments do the same thing, and again to put this in the city’s inventory, it’s at no charge. … They did a great job.”

Christy Gomez, of Lacy Lakeview, said she came out to the event to support the department that answered a call at her home during February’s winter storm.

Gomez said her oven caught fire while she was baking a pizza for her children. Lacy Lakeview firefighters not only answered the call but left pizzas for her family on the counter without her knowing, a sign that they did not act for praise.

“We are just so grateful for them,” Gomez said.