Watch now: Latest Waco COVID-19 updates from Wednesday (Aug. 4, 2021) (copy)

Local leaders including Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, Dr. Richard Haskett of Ascension Providence, Dr. Umad Ahmad of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Rev. Danny Reeves of First Baptist of Corsicana, Isabel Lozano and Karen Hicks of Waco ISD, Dr. Bradford Holland of the McLennan County Medical Society, LaShonda Malrey-Horne of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and Dr. Jackson Griggs of Waco Family Medicine present an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Aug. 4, 2021.

Watch the video below.

Watch now: New information from local leaders about COVID-19 in the Waco-McLennan County area.

