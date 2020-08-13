You have permission to edit this article.
Watch now: The latest Waco COVID-19 updates from Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020)
Watch now: The latest Waco COVID-19 updates from Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020)

Local leaders including Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Dr. Jackson Griggs of Family Health Center plus Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Morrison and Dr. Richard Haskett with Ascension Providence Medical Center, present their weekly update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Aug. 12, 2020.

Watch the video below.

