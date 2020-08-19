Watch now: The latest Waco COVID-19 updates from Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020)

Local leaders including Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, Education Service Center Region 12 Executive Director Jerry Maze, Waco Family Health Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kelley Reynolds, Ascension Providence Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Becker and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Morrison, present their weekly update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Aug. 19, 2020.
Watch the video below.
Concerned about COVID-19?
