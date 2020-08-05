You have permission to edit this article.
Watch now: The latest Waco COVID-19 updates from Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020)
Local leaders including Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Dr. Jackson Griggs of Family Health Center plus Ascension Providence Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Becker Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Morrison present their weekly update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Aug. 5, 2020.

Watch the video below.

