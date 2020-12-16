Watch now: The latest Waco COVID-19 updates from Wednesday (Dec. 16, 2020)

Local leaders including Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Dr. Jackson Griggs of the Waco Family Health Center, Dr. Richard Haskett of Ascension Providence and Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center present their weekly update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Dec. 16, 2020.
Watch the video below.
