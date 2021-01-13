 Skip to main content
Watch now: The latest Waco COVID-19 updates from Wednesday (Jan. 13, 2021)
Watch now: The latest Waco COVID-19 updates from Wednesday (Jan. 13, 2021)

Local leaders including Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Dr. Jackson Griggs of the Waco Family Health Center, Dr. Brian Becker of Ascension Providence and Dr.  Umad Ahmad with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center present their weekly update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Jan. 13, 2021.

Watch the video below.

