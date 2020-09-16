 Skip to main content
Watch now: The latest Waco COVID-19 updates from Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020)
Watch now: The latest Waco COVID-19 updates from Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020)

Local leaders including Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Dr. Mike Hardin of Family Health Center, Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and Dr. Richard Haskett with Ascension Providence Medical Center and present their weekly update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 16, 2020.

Watch the video below.

