Watch now: The latest Waco COVID-19 updates from Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020)
Local leaders including Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton,

Dr. Ben Wilson of Family Health Center, Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical officer with Ascension Providence Medical Center and Dr. Joshua Houser with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center present their weekly update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 23, 2020.

Watch the video below.

