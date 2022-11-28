Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco

Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco's level by half a foot.

But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.

Before the rainfall, Lake Waco's level on Nov. 23 was 451.05 feet above sea level, the lowest since the lake was raised in 2003, said lake manager Mike Champagne of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The rains, which fell mostly on Thanksgiving and on Saturday, brought the level up to 451.05 feet, far short of its authorized level of 462 feet.

In total, November has seen 5.55 inches so far, making it the wettest month the National Weather Service has recorded since August 2021, when it rained 7.3 inches at Waco Regional Airport.

Still, year to date, Waco has tallied only 20.21 inches of rain compared to 32.63 inches at the same time last year.

Rainfall amounts in the past week varied greatly across the county, said Shane McLellan, McLennan County AgriLife extension agent. In a recent recording of the biweekly radio show “Texas Farm Bureau Radio Roundup,” McLellan said most are residents saw 4 to 5 inches of rain, but totals can range from 3 to 10 inches depending on location.

“McLennan County still has a 365-day deficit of 8 to 16 inches when you compare the last 365 days to our expected average for that time period," he said.

"Rain amounts vary greatly as the passing showers have been hit-or-miss with the rainfall amounts,” McLellan said on the show.

Jim McClain, a hydraulic engineer at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth district, said the lake’s evaporation rate has likely slowed with cooler, wetter conditions. The daily loss of about 0.5 inches during the summer slows to about 0.15 inches a day in the winter, he said.

Although the rain brought some rise in elevation to the lake over the weekend, McClain said runoff in the watershed upstream of Lake Waco was limited due to dry conditions.

McClain calculated based on reservoir storage that only about 2% of the weekend’s rainfall actually made it into Lake Waco.

“Almost all of the rainfall goes to initial losses,” McClain said. “The soil moisture is so low, the soil takes it up, it recharges aquifers, but it never actually makes it to the lake.”

By contrast, when areas receive sustained rainfall over fully saturated soil, runoff can reach 80%, he said.

“Every storm is different, it all falls different," McClain said. "You never know exactly how much runoff you’re going to get."

While some places are getting greener as rain and cooler temperatures allow annual plants to grow, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported that about 98% of McLennan County was still in extreme drought as of last Tuesday, indicating major crop and pasture losses and water shortages.

While rainfall is certainly appreciated, ending the drought depends on more than just immediate rainfall, McLellan said, including soil moisture and streamflow.

“Short term, we are out of the drought but there is still a shortage of deep soil moisture,” McLellan said. “The ground may be saturated but if you dig deeper into the soil profile there is not much in reserve.”

McClain with the U.S. Army Corps said stock ponds in the watershed also intercept some of the runoff that Lake Waco would otherwise receive.

McLellan said though it will take a large amount of runoff-type rainfall to fill stock tanks and lakes, he’s seeing some positive results in these smaller ponds.

“Over the weekend I had 2-plus inches fall at a lease place, and that raised stock tank levels to a more comfortable level,” he said on the radio show. “That night we had another 2-plus inches fall and the tanks finally caught some running water and came up about 4 feet.”

McClain said it's difficult to estimate the amount of rainfall in the watershed it would take to replenish Lake Waco, but he predicted it would be at 10 to 12 inches, and much more considering the absorption of the soil.

He also said it’s unlikely that this amount of rain would occur in one sitting or directly over the lake.

Next to general evaporation, the major culprit in water loss is the city’s usage. Waco has been under Stage 2 drought restrictions since mid-July, with outdoor sprinkler use limited to twice a week. City officials have called the restrictions successful, though the lake has continued to drop.

Water utilities spokesperson Jessica Emmett Sellers said city officials will meet privately Wednesday to discuss the future of water restrictions.

City officials said in late October that Stage 3 restrictions limiting outdoor irrigation to once weekly were likely by mid-November. Under the city's drought contingency plan, those restrictions are officially triggered when the lake level drops to 449 feet, but city officials have said they might not wait until that threshold.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for clouds to clear Tuesday with a high near 77, followed by a Tuesday night with heavy wind and a low of 41. The forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers Thursday and a 30% chance Saturday.