West ready to take the reins in 19th State District Court

Thomas West said he has been preparing all his life to become judge of 19th State District Court, the same bench once occupied by R.E.B Baylor, co-founder of Baylor University, and Richard Coke, a former Texas Supreme Court justice, Texas governor and U.S. senator.

West will become the 21st judge of the court, which was established in 1857 and currently is presided over by Judge Ralph Strother.

West feels the gravity of his new responsibilities, which start Jan. 1. He also is keenly aware from a historical perspective that he will preside over the first state district court created in McLennan County, with his predecessors including Baylor; Coke, who was appointed to the court in 1865 and served as governor late in the Reconstruction era; Bill Logue, the longest-serving judge of the court; and Strother, who will serve 22 years.

In actuality, Baylor was judge of the Third Judicial District, which evolved into the 19th State District Court.

“It is my honor to serve in this court and to continue the legacy of justice and fairness to all and following the example of the distinguished jurists, judges Baylor, Coke, Logue and Strother,” West said Wednesday, the day after he defeated Kristi DeCluitt for the seat in the Republican primary.

West, 55, a former prosecutor, got 7,262 votes for 52.55% of the vote, while DeCluitt, 50, an assistant Waco city attorney, got 6,556 votes or 47.45%.