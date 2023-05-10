A conflict between the city of West and West Volunteer Ambulance Association appears to have only escalated since the city's decision last week to no longer pay subsidies to West EMS, with both sides referring most questions to their respective lawyers.

A council vote was not required to stop paying a subsidy to West EMS, West Mayor Pro Tem David Pratka said Wednesday.

Ambulance, paramedic and emergency medical services will continue to be offered to all residents of West, as West EMS continues daily operations and American Medical Response also provides coverage for 911 calls, officials said.

However, the city has taken action to stop payments to West EMS, West EMS Operations Director Tom Marek said Wednesday.

“It’s gone further than that and now I’ll have to refer you to our attorney,” Marek said.

Both Pratka and Mayor Tommy Muska also referred all further questions to the city's attorney at Buenger and Associates law firm in Waco. Muska has been on medical leave from many city duties since last fall, with Pratka stepping up.

West EMS has other sources of funding besides the subsidy the city had been paying, city officials said Wednesday.

At the West City Council meeting May 2, Council Member Matt Miller read a letter describing reporting discrepancies and an email requesting to remove a city employee from the distribution of certain reports. Miller said the actions by West EMS constituted breach of contract, fraudulent reporting and a possible attempted cover-up.

Leaders of West EMS and its attorney were not given time to speak at the meeting.

Miller displayed a spreadsheet during his discussion at the meeting. He said he needed to fix some cell formulas and equations in the spreadsheet but that it still showed false reporting by West EMS.

“We have here the true times from AMR,” Miller said of one column of data. “We have here the reported times from West EMS.”

Miller said his spreadsheet showed enough instances where reporting by AMR differs from reporting by West EMS on a given ambulance run to indicate West EMS was providing materially false reports to the city.

A Tribune-Herald information request to AMR for the data was referred to the city, and the city had not released the information as of Wednesday evening. The city also has not yet provided access to the reports submitted by West EMS.

Miller also said the city had received a report from West EMS that all of its Logis ambulance tracking and reporting systems were down for a two-week period in November, and had received a conflicting report that at least one Logis system had remained functional.

Neither the city’s attorney nor the attorney for the ambulance association responded to Tribune-Herald phone calls Wednesday.