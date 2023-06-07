The city of West will continue providing its regular subsidy to West EMS, hitting pause on a decision announced last month to halt payments based on a city council member’s fraud allegations.

The West City Council voted Tuesday to validate a letter of allegations against the West Volunteer Ambulance Association, also called West EMS, but also voted to allow a 30-day “cure period” to review possible data reporting discrepancies. The council authorized the city’s next scheduled payment to West EMS, as laid out in their contract.

“I think all of this could have been worked out with a phone call,” West Mayor Tommy Muska said during the council meeting. “I look forward to the opportunity to exchange data called for in the cure period.”

During a meeting last month, Council Member Matt Miller, who was elected in November, read a letter accusing West EMS of being in breach of contract and made a presentation accusing the organization of reporting false information to the city.

Council Member Natalie Kelinske, elected in November 2020, proposed a motion Tuesday to validate Miller’s letter, while also offering West EMS the 30-day cure period to explain apparent discrepancies in data reported to the city and continuing the city’s contractual payments.

Kelinske also said the city would request American Medical Response, which provides emergency medial services and transport countywide, to resume dispatching EMS calls in West city limits to West EMS.

The council approved Kelinske’s motion.

An attorney representing West EMS, Mark Firmin, of the Waco law firm Beard Kultgen Brophy Bostwick & Dickson, told the council Tuesday that West EMS did not lie in any of its reports and does not abuse city money.

“West EMS emphatically and categorically denies committing fraud or intentionally deceiving the city or the city council,” Firmin said.

He also said the contract allows for a financial audit to confirm how city money is used.

Firmin said West EMS believes that much of what Miller described during last month’s meeting as fraud and material misrepresentations may be better explained as data reported without context, and different reporting sources classifying data differently.

Much of what Miller highlighted were differences in data reported by West EMS and data reported by AMR.

Firmin said there are many examples where West EMS and AMR have different definitions for classifying data, including AMR classifying any call when a patient declines transportation to a medial facility as a “refusal.”

“AMR counted all of our lift assist calls as refusals,” Firmin said. “They (patients) didn’t refuse our services. We helped them up and checked them out. They just didn’t need to go to the hospital.”

AMR also reported times for all ambulance calls in the vicinity of West, regardless of whether West EMS paid staff or volunteer staff responded.

“Our contract with the city requires us to report call times for paid staff within the city limits,” Firmin said. “Some of the calls with long response times went outside the city limits or were conducted by unpaid volunteer staff.”

Paid staff may respond from the West EMS facility where ambulances are parked. Unpaid volunteers may respond from their regular jobs and have to check out of work and drive to the EMS facility to pick up an ambulance before they can drive to the patient, making volunteer times longer.

AMR’s reports lack context specifying whether West paid staff or volunteers run the calls, Firmin said.

Firmin said he has already held two meetings with the city’s attorneys and he believes that the situation can be worked out. The discrepancies can be understood with proper context and compatible reporting definitions, he said.