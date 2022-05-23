Where to vote in the primary runoffs on Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday for Republican and Democratic party primary runoff elections in Texas, including seven statewide races.

Those who voted in the March 1 primary election can only vote in the same party’s runoff election and are not allowed to cast a ballot in the other party’s runoff.

Voters who did not vote in the March 1 primary election can vote in either party’s runoff.

Voters can cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at any one of the following locations:

Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room — 312 W. Seley

Bellmead Civic Center — 3900 Parrish Street

Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center — 1 Eagle Drive

Carver Park Baptist Church — 1020 E. Herring Avenue, Waco

Cesar Chavez Middle School — 700 S. 15th Street, Waco

Chalk Bluff Baptist Church — 5993 Gholson Road

China Spring ISD Administration Bldg. — 12166 Yankie Road

Crawford High School — 200 Pirate Drive

Dewey Community Center — 925 N. Ninth St., Waco

Fellowship Bible Church — 5200 Speegleville Road, McGregor

First Assembly of God Church — 6701 Bosque Blvd.

H.G. Isbill Junior High — 305 S. Van Buren Street, McGregor

Heart of Texas Council of Governments — 1514 S. New Road

Hewitt First Baptist Church — 301 S. 1st St.

Hewitt City Hall/Library — 200 Patriot Court

Lacy Lakeview Civic Center — 505 E. Craven Avenue

Lake Shore United Methodist Church — 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco

Lorena First Baptist Church — 307 E. Center Street

Mart Community Center — 804 E. Bowie Avenue

MCC Conference Center — 4601 N. 19th Street, Waco

Moody First United Methodist Church — 500 6th Street

Riesel Junior High/High School — 600 E. Frederick St.

Robinson Community Center — 106 W. Lyndale Ave.

South Waco Library — 2737 S. 18th Street, Waco

Speegleville Baptist Church — 469 Speegle Road

St. Louis Activity Center — 2415 Cumberland Ave., Waco (park on (Windsor Avenue)

Tennyson Middle School — 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco

University High School — 3201 S. New Road, Waco

Waco Convention Center — 100 Washington Ave.

Waco High School (PAC) — 2020 N. 42nd St.

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center — 1020 Elm Ave.

West Community Center — 200 Tokio Road

Woodway City Hall — 922 Estates Drive

Woodway First Baptist Church — 13000 Woodway Drive.