Wilson will not seek recount in Texas House District 13 GOP primary

Dennis Wilson, Republican candidate for the newly created House District 13 seat, has decided not to request a recount in the March 1 primary race that saw Angelia Orr defeat him by 411 votes out of nearly 20,000 votes cast.

Wilson said the possible cost of such a recount outweighed the likelihood of picking up enough votes across the seven-county district to change the result.

"It's just not economically feasible," he said Monday. "I just hate to wave that white flag, but I'll be moving on to other projects."

The primary pitted Orr, a former Hill County district clerk, against Wilson, a former Limestone County sheriff, for the House seat that state legislators created last year in the state's redistricting after the 2020 census. The district encompasses Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone, Freestone and Leon counties and the eastern part of McLennan County including, about 60,000 East Waco residents.

Orr carried Hill, Bosque and Freestone counties, while Wilson showed strength in Limestone, Falls, Leon and McLennan counties. In McLennan County, Wilson had 1,125 votes to Orr’s 848.

Party chairpersons ratified the votes cast on March 10 with Monday the deadline for filing a recount petition with the Secretary of State's office. With each party chair able to select four election workers to process a recount and their pay, a large-scale recount could cost Wilson several thousands of dollars, he said.

The candidate's county campaign organizers reported no incidents to suggest results weren't reported accurately, Wilson added, leading him to determine that a recount likely would not change the final result. "It just didn't add up," he said.

The Republican primary winner complimented her opponent on a hard-fought but fair race.

"He was a really good opponent and campaigner. It was a good, nice, clean race," said Orr, who still faces a November general election. "I'll be glad to work with him as a legislator and work with him on any legislation he would choose to bring up."

Wilson thanked his campaign organizers for their work.

"I'm proud of the race I ran and am very honored at the people who helped me," he said.

Orr will face Democratic challenger Cedric Davis in the Nov. 2 general election. Davis, the Marlin city manager, defeated Cuevas Peacock of Waco by 2,474 votes to 892 in the Democratic primary.

Close primary races such as the District 13 one focused attention on how voter and election restrictions passed by the Texas Legislature last year might affect voting, particularly that done by mail where new identity requirements caused higher numbers of invalid ballots.

In McLennan County, 160 of 2,136, or 7.5%, of mail-in ballots for all primary races were rejected, said county elections administrator Jared Goldsmith. "That's definitely more than in the past, where we usually have less than 50 ballots rejected," he said. Most of the rejections were because voters failed to write a required security number, either a voter registration number or drivers license number, on the ballot envelope as well as the ballot, he said.

Of the 2,641 mail-in ballots sent out by the elections office, 414 were not returned while 91 persons requesting ballots chose instead to vote in-person.

The next elections for McLennan County residents will be city and school board races on May 7, which also will see two state constitutional amendments concerning property tax reductions for public schools. Run-off elections for state offices will be held May 24.

Run-offs will be held for Republicans for state attorney general, railroad commissioner and land commissioner. Democrats have runoffs for state attorney general, lieutenant governor, state comptroller and land commissioner.

