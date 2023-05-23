Recent storm systems passing through Waco have slowed window replacement work at the Waco Police Department headquarters, but the project remains on budget, officials said.

Work to replace the warped and streaky panes that made up most of the 10-story building’s facade got started in September, and progress so far gives a preview of what the finished product will look like.

“This project is highly weather sensitive as (the contractors) cannot work during inclement weather or high winds,” city facilities director Derrick Oltmann said. “The project is on budget and funds approved by council will carry it through completion.”

Contractor IWR North America, of St. Louis, estimates completion before the end of the year, Oltmann said. As the process started, officials said they expected work would wrap up by August.

So far the contractor has been paid around $2.2 million with another about $1.4 million committed to be paid, but not actually transferred yet.

“No further major commitments or expenses are expected, so in-place funding is anticipated to carry the project through completion,” Oltmann said.

Contractors’ task includes replacing 16,450 square feet of windows and 25,125 square feet of metal panels, along with rubber gaskets along each window’s edges. Much of the framework that supports the windows had to be custom-made.

The new window system should have an overall life expectancy of at least 25 years, with gasket and sealant maintenance expected roughly every 10 years throughout the life of the system, Oltmann said.

The current window replacement project marks the first time the city has replaced all the windows on the police tower since the purchase of the building, Oltmann said. The city bought the building in December 2009.

“The new windows are double-glazed insulated system which should offer a substantial increase in energy efficiency,” Oltmann said.

City officials have previously said new windows are expected to mean about $56,000 in annual savings on energy costs.

The previous windows were single pane, quarter-inch glazing, Oltmann said.

Police department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said employees who work in areas where the windows have been replaced have been able to work through the noise and construction.

“The new windows are looking fantastic,” Shipley said.