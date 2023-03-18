Waco has $350,000 budgeted to design a park for the Dean Highland neighborhood, but the likely park site, where the former Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center once stood, is still being prepared for sale, a spokesperson for owner Baylor Scott & White said.

Residents of the area have urged the city to buy the former hospital property on Herring Avenue at 30th Street, and the hospital's demolition after years of failed attempts to find a user for the facility have only added to anticipation of what lies ahead for the 14 acres. All patients were moved in 2009 to the new Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center at Highway 6 and Interstate 35, and demolition started in 2020, lasting more than a year.

Dean Highland Neighborhood Association President Jessica Ford said the old hospital site is in bad condition, filled with broken glass, debris and pet waste.

“It’s been abandoned for over a decade, and the unused aspect of this land will become a liability, more than an opportunity, if it continues to be undeveloped,” Ford said. “We see its development … as central to the … stabilization of our neighborhood.”

Assistant City Manager Lisa Blackmon said conversations between the city and hospital system are ongoing.

“A typical neighborhood park would be in the range of 3 to 7 acres per our park standards,” Blackmon said by email. “However, the design process would explore all opportunities. A neighborhood park will often contain amenities such as a playground, pavilion and walking trail.”

Baylor Scott & White Health spokesperson Megan Snipes said the hospital system will give an update “as soon as possible,” but is still preparing the land for “future use.”

Ford said that when she and Emily Hinojosa restarted the neighborhood association after a dormant period, the sound of the hospital's demolition still filled the neighborhood. The process that wrapped up about a year ago focused efforts to guide the site's future.

“There had been conversations in the world prior to that,” Ford said. “We have a giant, abandoned building in the neighborhood, what are we going to do about this? But when it was coming down, there was an impetus to say ‘What’s the voice of the community?’”

Mitchell Park, a small neighborhood park a couple blocks from the Hillcrest site, has green space and a walking trail but not much else. Neighborhood association member Chelsea Kramer said Mitchell Park is not very easy to access for most of the neighborhood, and it is not much of a draw.

“I live here on Maple, and I’m not going to cross Herring and Lyle with a stroller to get to a footpath,” Kramer said.

Brandon Christensen, another neighborhood association member, said a resident of the area, Jesse Dean, donated the hospital land in 1916 for the community's benefit, and he hopes that spirit will be reflected in its future use.

“We would love to fight for the opportunity to … create something that would benefit the whole community like the hospital benefitted the whole community,” Christensen said. “There are a ton of kids around this neighborhood, but they have no place to go.”