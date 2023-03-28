The Woodway City Council voted Monday to approve a new version of the short-term rental ordinance originally approved March 13, adding a preamble to outline its reasons for restricting such units to areas zoned commercial.

The preamble does not alter the ordinance’s contents but serves as a record of the reasoning the council relied on to pass the ordinance.

In its last meeting, Woodway City Council voted 4-2 in favor of the ordinance, with members David Russell and Gayle Avant voting no.

City legal counsel David Shaw said that after meetings when the council passes an ordinance it is standard for him and the mayor to sign a paper document, and that document becomes the city’s record of the rule’s passage. Shaw said in some cases a preamble incorporating council’s discussion would be written by him or a city staff member before the ordinance is signed into effect.

“There’s not a set way to do this, and so by coming to you tonight, the goal here is that this is the most open way to do it. It’s the most transparent way to do it,” he said. “If anyone wants to look at the city’s records that the city secretary maintains, that person can see not only this document, the document it replaces and also the minutes of this hearing to understand why the council did what it’s doing.”

Shaw said the preamble is a tool any resident can use at any point in the future to recall the conversation of the council in its last meeting and understand what the facts were, what reports were given by city staff and any other context that helped council members justify the ordinance.

“Short-term rentals and ordinances governing short-term rentals, it’s no secret throughout the state there have been all kinds of attention given to these, sometimes five and 10 years after the ordinance passes, and who’s to say any of us will be present to talk about then what was discussed two weeks ago?” he said.

The preamble states the following:

Woodway is a home rule municipality, most of the city is zoned for single-family residential use, and council members are elected by residents to represent their best interest

City Manager Shawn Oubre reported the city receives some 24 complaints per year regarding parked cars and concerns of proper permitting

Oubre reported large gatherings, yard parking and excessive garbage and noise are issues with short-term rentals in larger cities

The city does not receive hotel occupancy tax from unregulated rental properties

Police Chief Bret Crook reported an incident when a short-term rental tenant engaged in lewd exposure to a neighboring Woodway resident

Oubre said it is difficult to enforce violations of other ordinances, such as noise or trash, against “transient persons” because violators leave and do not return to Woodway

Two members of the public expressed concerns for public safety.

In addition, the preamble says council members considered the detriment of short-term rentals on residents’ quality of life, and “the Council discussed and considered the disruption and danger short-term rentals pose to residents and long-term tenants when good social order cannot be maintained through the familiarity and accountability endemic to established neighborhoods.”

Russell said he did not vote to approve the ordinance itself and asked if by approving the preamble he would also be approving the ordinance. Shaw said the motion is only substitutionary of one document, but if Russell wants his position to be clear for all time that he voted no for both, that would be up to the council’s wording of the motion.

The council approved a motion to substitute a draft of the ordinance incorporating the preamble into the city’s records, passing 6-1 with Russell dissenting.