The old Woodway Family Center building could get a new look once its replacement is in place next door. The city council voted this week to explore options for turning the old facility into a pavilion that could serve multiple uses.

The city council began discussing plans for the Woodway Family Center in 2019. A feasibility study of the old facility at the time found it would cost more than $2 million to gut and refurbish the facility with a proper air-conditioning system, and the council asked for a newer, bigger facility instead, Assistant City Manager Lenny Caballero said at Monday’s council meeting. The city landed on a bond-funded project with a $6.7 million budget for the replacement, and work started in November with a 12-month construction timeline.

The new facility, complete with an entryway resembling a basketball hoop and net, is being built between the building it is replacing and the city's police building, near the corner of Estates Drive and Bosque Boulevard.

Caballero said an engineering study found the foundation and structure of the old building is still suitable, but he does not recommend keeping the facility, built in 1975, the way it is. He presented two options for the space: creating an extra city parking lot or knocking out the walls and creating a multipurpose pavilion from the original building’s shell.

The pavilion could house pickleball courts, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playground equipment, a putt-putt course, a track or even blank space, Caballero said. It would also have a restroom accessible for families using the family center's ballfields nearby.

The second option was to demolish the building and construct a parking lot that would create about 49 parking spaces near City Hall, Caballero said.

The council budgeted about $6.7 million for the new family center building in 2019. However, Caballero said the project is coming in under budget, at about $5.5 million, freeing up about $700,000 that can be put toward the old facility. He said the city also has a construction fund where council has another $700,000 saved for the family center.

“So really we have two pots of $700,000 that can only go towards this,” he said.

When considering the two options many council members rejected the parking lot idea, but asked if the old facility could maintain its walls and become a senior center, a facility Woodway lacks despite 31.6% of its residents being 55 to 74 years old, according to an economic development study.

“We heard several people say that they had relatives that thought about moving to Woodway and the reason they didn’t move to Woodway is because we did not have a senior center,” Council Member David Russell said.

Caballero said the supervisor at the new facility is working on not only continuing children’s programs from the old center, but also adding new programming, including a seniors’ activity center that would be open during the day. The new 18,000-square-foot facility dwarfs the old building’s 12,000 square feet and would have plenty of space for daytime activities, he said.

“The programming for the new family center is at night, weekends and outdoors, so the daytime use is going to be completely empty Monday through Friday until 5 o’clock,” Caballero said. “So we figured, since you have the space, you’re paying for the air conditioning, do a senior center there.”

He said he worked on a senior center as a previous job and had success, and requests for amenities and programming from residents will be taken into consideration as the new facility opens.

“I think for a senior center, it’s endless what you can do,” Caballero said. “I actually built a senior center in a previous job and it’s very well utilized and we had all the amenities you can imagine. I think ballroom dancing was the No. 1. Yoga, Pilates, card games, bridge, things like that were very exciting.”

Ideas mentioned by council members specifically included ADA-accessible structures, pool tables and even a pool, which Caballero said the city looked into and opted against in 2019 for the risk of liability, staffing costs and a possible tax rate increase.

“They actually had the option to put a swimming pool in the new family center and that was scrapped at the time because of liability and the cost and supervising, etcetera,” he said. “Right now if you look at Waco they have a hard time finding lifeguards.”

Council Member Janell Gilman said the senior programing in the new family center answers questions she heard from residents about constructing a separate senior center, and that the Greater Waco YMCA near Woodway has pools they could use in lieu of a city-owned pool.

She and other council members encouraged the city to gather input from residents.

“If we can do a survey for the interior, whatever programs, whatever’s in there, and give the residents an opportunity to have an influence at the right time, then we cover that base,” Gilman said. “I do think it’s important to get the citizens’ input but the timing has to be there and the vehicle in which they give that information.”

Caballero said the pavilion is just the structure, and the city will have workshops for residents’ input as the process moves along for what will go in the pavilion.

The council voted to approve moving forward with the pavilion option with a 7-0 vote.

Details of the amenities that could be included and the cost of the project will be set as the design and contracting processes continue.