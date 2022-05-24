Woodway City Council picks member facing runoff next month as mayor

Amine Qourzal became Woodway’s mayor Monday, and he will keep the position a year if he wins a runoff election June 28.

Some may wonder if the Woodway City Council, in choosing Qourzal, got the cart before the horse or wanted to make a political statement.

Whatever the case, Qourzal appreciates what his council colleagues did.

“I consider it a strong endorsement and a vote of confidence, and I’m very grateful for that vote of confidence,” Qourzal said. “I look forward to serving alongside them.”

He completed his first three-year city council term but must survive a runoff with challenger David G. Henry Sr. for a second.

Qourzal came within a whisker, or six votes, of claiming a majority in the three-person race May 7, but because he did not, runner-up Henry remains in the contest. Qourzal received 526 votes, or 49.3%, while Henry received 431 votes, or 40.4%. Nancy Goebel received 111 votes, or 10.4%, enough to send voters to the polls a second time to settle things.

Goebel endorsed Henry and suspended campaigning for the seat but did not have her name removed from the ballot.

Woodway’s council members serve three-year terms, not the two years commonplace among Texas municipalities. That means Qourzal needed to receive a majority, not simply the most votes of any of the candidates, to remain on the council.

Qourzal serves as an assistant director at Baylor University’s Career Center.

Henry, a Baylor University law professor and patent attorney, said the results produced acrimony among residents to a degree that surprised him. He said people sent emails criticizing him for not conceding the race, considering the voting margin. He told the Tribune-Herald in an interview earlier this month he owed it to his own supporters to remain in the race until the matter is settled.

“A lot of people think of elections as belonging to candidates. I believe they belong to voters,” Henry said earlier this month. “Once announced, I believe candidacy should be carried through until someone says the election is over.”

Woodway City Council members choose a mayor from among themselves. The mayor serves a one-year term, but can serve more than one term if the council votes its support. Outgoing Mayor Jane Kittner, who did not seek reelection to her council seat, served 27 years on the city council, the last two as mayor.

“I just rotated out,” Kittner said. “I would have voted for (Qourzal). He’s a real stable individual, with more experience than some of the other council members. But only current council members get to vote.”

Council Member Gayle Avant said Qourzal has a lot going for him.

“I know him, I like him and I think he’s a good council member,” Avant said.

He also said Henry is civic minded and “a very pleasant fellow.”

“There was some discussion about the two candidates settling things right off the bat,” Avant said of Henry. “But Mr. Henry was not willing to yield despite his opponent’s near majority.”

The vote for Qourzal was unanimous, though Council Member David Mercer did not attend Monday’s council meeting, having a longstanding business obligation in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Oh, absolutely,” Mercer said when asked about supporting Qourzal. “There is nothing to dislike about Amine. He’s starting his fourth year on the council, and he has a long resume of giving to the Woodway community. He served on the plan commission, the parks board. Everybody sees that he genuinely cares about Woodway. I hope he wins the runoff.”

Henry could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Qourzal said he knows Woodway voters have the ultimate say.

“I still have an election to face,” he said. “I’m encouraged, but voters have to feel the same way. They ultimately decide if I remain in this capacity. Should I lose, my term would be over. I would be finished at that point.”

Voters at the polls will decide the winner.

“Obviously a lot depends on turnout, which is usually lower in runoffs,” Avant said. “This is the only item on the ballot. I don’t know, candidly. We won’t know until the votes are counted.”

In the May 7 election, only 14.2%, or 1,068, of Woodway’s 7,517 eligible voters weighed in with a pick for their council member.

