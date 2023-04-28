Developer David Mercer, the one-term incumbent in the Woodway City Council Ward 1 Place 1 seat, is facing a challenge in the May 6 election from Dave Keyston, a semi-retired publisher of religious books.

Mercer, who has lived in the city for 12 years and served on the council since 2020, owns a general contracting business and has two area developments underway. Keyston moved to the city in 2019 and formerly made his living as an author and publisher of books related to the teachings and doctrines of the Christian Science Church since the mid-1980s, and more recently publishing books aimed toward an increasingly secular audience.

Keyston

Keyston said he moved to Woodway in 2019 from Oregon so his wife could be an hour's drive away from her daughter, rather than two time zones away.

His online publishing business continues to offer the Christian Science Church related texts, including several he wrote himself over the decades since the mid-1980s and also the books aimed at a somewhat more secular audience.

Keyston said he has studied a number of Christian and Jewish sects as well as some religions outside of the Abrahamic ones, but he prefers Christian Science.

“I started an online Christian Science congregation here for two reasons,” Keyston said. “One, there isn’t another Christian Science Church between Dallas and Austin.”

The other reason relates to exemptions from medical laws granted to members of the church, he said.

The church's adherents generally avoid conventional medical treatment, instead relying on prayer-based treatments.

“When people were at risk of losing their jobs over COVID vaccines, I wanted to give those whose beliefs align with Christian Science the legal protection membership in our church could offer,” Keyston said.

Keyston said he is among the Woodway residents concerned about a development progressing in the city's Escarpment Zone.

“The reports from the geo-technical engineers say the streets could buckle a few years from now,” Keyston said. “I don’t want the Woodway taxpayers to be on the hook for extensive and expensive rebuilding there.”

He said one of the main reasons he is running for council is to provide a voice more concerned about voters than developers.

“The city council should not be afraid to disapprove a development request,” Keyston said. “I will listen to the residents and take their concerns seriously and be their voice on the council.”

Mercer

Mercer said he moved to Woodway in 2011, when his wife was pregnant with their first child and has lived there ever since. Before 2011, Mercer grew up in Robinson and attended Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College before completing his bachelor’s degree at Baylor University.

He owns Merck General Contracting and the Route 77 food truck park on La Salle Avenue. He also has two ongoing developments. One of his developments is in Woodway, a residential subdivision off Old McGregor Road called Tanglewood Estates, and the other involves an extension of Gateway Boulevard from Bagby Avenue to Interstate 35. Developers of multi-family housing have bought land in the 216-acre area, and industrial uses also are planned.

Mercer also recently sold some land to the Waco Housing Authority, whose board he briefly served on early last year.

“I was appointed to that board in February 2022 and resigned in April that year,” Mercer said Thursday. “By the time I completed training and my term actually started, I only attended one meeting.”

He said negotiations on the deal for selling land he owned to the housing authority started several months after he had left the board, in September 2022.

“That whole deal was worked out between the real estate brokers on both sides,” Mercer said.

Mercer also said he obtained all the permits for his Tanglewood subdivision in Woodway before his election to the city council.

“I completed the approvals for Tanglewood in August 2019 as a citizen, and filed to run for city council in January 2020,” Mercer said.

Like other candidates, he said there are two "hot button issues" in his town: the pending housing development in the Escarpment Zone and a recent law the council passed in a banning short-term rental housing in most of the city.

Mercer said he has neither a business interest, nor a financial interest in the pending residential development, Starlight Estates. The developer for the project is Western Star Ranch LLC. Mercer said he is familiar with the project because of his role on the city council.

“There are citizens who have concerns about streets that would be built in Western Star Ranch – Starlight Estates,” Mercer said. “Their concerns are legitimate and we take them seriously on the city council.”

He said the city hired two geotechnical engineering firms to review the plan the developer submitted under the city's Escarpment Zone ordinance.

“These two firms said problems with buckling streets as well as with utilities run underground could develop due to shifting soils,” Mercer said.

He also said the two firms explained methods of construction that could be employed to prevent the problems.

“As long as the builders follow the methods the geotechnical engineers recommended and comply with the other laws and regulations, I’m fine with it,” Mercer said.

Mercer said the short-term rental ban is not a complete ban.

“The city council said short-term rentals should be in commercial zoned areas,” Mercer said.

Mercer said his goals for a second term include continued improvement of the Woodway Family Center, where the city is in the process of building a new facility, and streamlining the city's approval process for development.

Improvements to the Family Center he would like to see might include launching activities for retirees and senior citizens during school hours and then having activities for youth and families with children after school.

The streamlining of development would mean the city council debating and adopting an update to the city’s comprehensive plan, creating an overlay district for the Highway 84 corridor, and updating zoning laws.

“This won’t take approvals out of the hands of the city council,” Mercer said. “It will allow landowners and developers to know exactly what can be done on their property by right of ownership, and what they have seek permits for.”

Voting

Early voting started Monday in the May 6 city and school elections and will continue through Tuesday at the McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.; Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.; West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.; and Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court.

Early voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

Through the first five days of early voting, 1,157 people cast an early ballot in-person in the elections the county is conducting for 15 entities, and another 127 mail-in ballots have been submitted in those elections.

Twenty-one Election Day polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6, a Saturday. Go to mclennanvotes.com for more information.