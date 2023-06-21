The Woodway City Council on Tuesday voted against a general homestead exemption following lengthy debate among council members and the public.

Councilperson Dave Russell had proposed a general homestead exemption for all homeowners of up to $50,000 of the home’s taxable value. That would be in addition to $20,000 homestead exemptions passed last year for disabled and senior homeowners, meaning that some homeowners could see a $70,000 exemption.

City officials estimated that the exemption would cost $320,000 a year, but Russell argued that the shortfall could be erased by dipping into this year's projected surplus of about $900,000. That amount is in addition to $4.3 million of reserve in the general fund from last year, finance officials said.

After debating the proposal and hearing support and opposition from the public, council members decided unanimously against changing the exemptions, leaving the existing $20,000 exemptions for homeowners 65 and older and disabled homeowners.

Homestead exemptions reduce the assessed value, also known as taxable value, of an owner's primary residence compared to the property's appraised value. All school districts in the state are required to provide a $40,000 general homestead exemption, but cities have no such requirement.

Mayor Amine Qourzal committed to a rigorous budget workshop in July and seeking the lowest possible tax rate.

One of the mayor’s top priorities is keeping Woodway property tax rates as low as possible while maintaining the city's standard of services.

“The Legislature has made it tough for municipalities to make informed decisions on homestead exemptions that won't trigger inflated tax rates by the required deadline,” Qourzal said by email Wednesday, referring the state law requiring cities to inform commissioners courts of any changes to homestead exemptions around the end of June. The appraisal district won’t have the certified tax rolls available until after that deadline.

“With limited information on the impact to our budget, revenue, and potential tax rate increase, our council made the decision to hold off on issuing a general homestead exemption this year and move forward with plans to keep taxes low,” Qourzal said in the email.

Woodway residents spoke for and against the homestead exemption proposal.

Bruce Hameline spoke in favor of the general exemption, saying that most of the homes under construction in Woodway are not starter homes.

“These homes under construction are million-dollar homes,” Hameline said. “We’re only going up and getting bigger. A homestead exemption will give us a bit to battle inflated appraisals.”

Norm Hoffman spoke against all homestead exemptions, saying his accounting background leads him to think about the whole tax and budget situation as a math problem of long division. Hoffman said the city will need to spend on essential services like public safety and that must be paid for with tax money. If the city artificially gives a break to some, others will have to pay more, he argued.

“Granting and raising exemptions is politically popular, but those who lose are the ones who don’t qualify: commercial businesses and renters,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman asked the council to revoke the exemptions granted last year and tax all homeowners and businesses equally going forward.

State law forbids cities from exempting a flat amount for general homestead exemptions, though it allows a percentage of taxable value, City Manager Shawn Oubre pointed out.

An exemption of 8% to 10% of taxable value would lead to a dollar amount similar to what Russell proposed, said Councilperson Dave Keyston, a political ally of Russell.

If the city spends from the surplus to cover this homestead exemption, the surplus will be exhausted in about two to three years and then the council will have to raise the tax rate, Councilperson John Williams said.

The mayor expressed concern about making a homestead exemption decision without having the certified tax rolls that won’t be produced by McLennan Central Appraisal District until later in the summer.

“I'm concerned that if we pass a homestead exemption now without the certified tax rolls and all the information, we may have to raise the tax rate,” Qourzal said.

If the council rushes this decision now, it may cause unforeseen consequences, Councilperson Storey Cook said.

"Let's keep the homestead exemptions we already have for those over 65 and those disabled and work toward the lowest tax rate possible at the budget workshop in July," Cook said.

Woodway has unspent funds in many departments, Russell noted. He said this money could pay for a homestead exemption without raising tax rates.

The city’s finance and budget officer, Brenda Hernandez, countered that it is an overall goal of the city to achieve and maintain unassigned fund balance in the general fund of 90 days, or 25-30%, of operating expenses.

“As of the last audit, we had 138 days or 38%,” Hernandez said. “So, the city does have the luxury of having reserves to spend, but it is the best practice to spend those funds on one-time purchase.”

Hernandez said that a homestead exemption would be recurring item that would remain in the budget, year after year.

The vote against Russell's proposal was a unanimous voice vote, with Russell and Keyston joining Gayle Avant, Williams and Cook to keep the exemptions unchanged. Councilperson Janell Gilman missed the meeting.