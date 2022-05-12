Woodway council seat headed for runoff

Woodway City Council incumbent Amine Qourzal finished first in a three-person race on Saturday. Before retiring for the evening, he and others thought he had won another term on the council.

The next day reality, and the laws governing the city's elections, mean he is headed for a runoff with the second-place finisher, assuming the final canvass of votes coming Wednesday yields the same result as the preliminary count released on Election Day.

Woodway's council members serve three-year terms, not the two years commonplace among municipalities statewide. Because of the longer terms, Qourzal needed to receive a majority of votes cast, not simply a plurality, to continue representing Ward 1, Place 2 on the council. Now he and patent attorney and Baylor University law professor David G. Henry, Sr. will face off June 28 to decide the issue.

The candidates had nothing but nice things to say about each other during interviews Thursday.

"This is not a blood match," Henry said. "He's a fine gentleman, and we get along fine."

Qourzal, a one-term council incumbent and assistant director of Baylor University's Career Center, said he thinks highly of Henry.

But what others are saying is less flattering, to Henry's dismay. The voting breakdown on Election Day showed incumbent Qourzal receiving 524 votes, or 49.4%, Henry receiving 426 votes, or 40.2%, and Nancy Goebel receiving 110 votes, or 10.4%. Henry and Goebel combined received 12 more votes than Qourzal.

The razor-thin margin between Qourzal and a majority is not lost on interested parties.

"I'm being criticized for being a bad sport, for trying to 'steal' the election. It's somewhat vitriolic, to my surprise," Henry said. "This (runoff) is a very unexpected development, and I wish it weren't necessary. I guess I look at it this way: A lot of people think of elections as belonging to candidates. I believe they belong to voters. Once announced, I believe candidacy should be carried through with until someone says the election is over."

Henry said Goebel unsuccessfully tried to get her name removed from the ballot, and endorsed him to the point of erecting yard signs. He said it would not be "rank speculation" to suggest he would get many of her votes, as the two candidates "are very much aligned in our objectives."

That train of thought has been called into question, Henry said.

"I've received emails and messages comparing Amine's votes to mine," he said. "They say, 'How dare you assume (Goebel's) votes might have gone to you.' I'd love to save taxpayers the money a runoff will cost, but I believe it would be a breach of promise to quit while the game is still on."

Henry said he has a full schedule as a practicing trademark litigator and ran for the council seat in response to urging from several residents who have issues with the council overall. He said residents vehemently complained about what they feel is a lack of transparency. They suggested decisions are made "behind curtains, so to speak," and wonder about the council's timing.

"Something will happen, and the commentary I hear is about wishing the council had done something earlier to prevent that, or if only the council had revised or tweaked zoning regulations," Henry said. "I sum that up as not being proactive, which is something I would hope to bring to the council. Let's look ahead. Let's relook at things we wish we had done."

Henry said he hardly would call the council spendthrifts, but questions arise about spending choices and how they preserve Woodway's quality of life. He said discontent is growing over property appraisals, and he believes the council should do what it can from a tax-rate standpoint to provide relief.

Meet-and-greet sessions and posts on social media might improve communication between the council and the public, Henry said.

Qourzal said nothing in Woodway's city charter mentions that majorities, not pluralities, are required to win council seats. That is why he was thrilled when TV news placed a check beside his name during Election Day coverage, signifying he was the top vote-getter. His reality check came the following day, when he learned state election rules hold sway.

McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith, whose office ran the election for Woodway and other entities, confirmed Thursday that state law mandates majorities when three-year terms are in play.

"The job of a council member is complex, with a steep learning curve. I'm comfortable with the three-year term," Woodway Mayor Jane Kittner said by email. "It gives a member more time to get familiar with the city's operations."

Officials will canvass votes in Woodway's election Wednesday.

After that, the campaign may resume for Henry and Qourzal.

"The city will order a runoff election, and we'll go from there," Qourzal said. "I think I have a solid base of support, 500 individuals who came out to vote for me. Now it's back to the polls. A runoff election is a challenge, but one we're willing to take on.

"We're asking them to vote again."

