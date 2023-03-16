The Woodway Planning and Zoning Commission approved the escarpment plan for the Starlight Estates subdivision at the end of Poage Drive, drawing a large crowd to a commission meeting Tuesday that did not include a public hearing.

The escarpment plan includes a soil engineering report, grading plan and soil erosion control plan that will be used in building the subdivision’s streets in the delicate zone. Public outcry over the development began when neighbors to the subdivision raised concerns early last year about what they believed was unpermitted land clearing. City officials said in May the escarpment ordinance needed revision, which has since been done, but that the development was not in violation of the ordinance as it was written.

The Woodway Planning and Zoning Commission has called a special meeting for 5 p.m. Monday to allow for public comments after many of Tuesday’s guests expressed their opposition of the approval without comment.

Woodway’s escarpment zone encapsulates a fault line that cuts through much of the city, including the more than 90-acre site up for development and the surrounding established neighborhoods. The surface where erosion between limestones and shales has created a steep drop-off requires special engineering to ensure the stability of any development, said Mitch Davison, Woodway director of community services and development. The erosion is the same that can be seen in Cameron Park and around much of Lake Waco, and the area below the escarpment, or tow side, is considered geologically sensitive, he said.

The requirement for an escarpment plan was added to city ordinances in the 1990s, when development was starting to move into the lower areas of Woodway and near the escarpment, Davison said.

He said in the high parts of Woodway, the crest side of the escarpment, digging about 8 inches down will hit hard rock, but digging in the sensitive, lower parts produces its own environmental challenges. However, he said most of Woodway’s development since the 1990s has been in that geologically sensitive area, and the added care needed to build there is nothing new.

“There’s nothing really new or earth-shattering about this project,” Davison said. “It’s just in an area a lot of people didn’t think was developable.”

He said the city ordinance also requires that a house built in an escarpment zone receive its own individually engineered foundation.

The escarpment plan approved Tuesday, developed by Alliance Engineering Group, outlines materials recommended to be used in filling and cutting the base below the streets, suggested benching and a basic level of design for the pavement structure and substructure, Davison said. The majority of the plan is the soil report.

Geotechnical evaluations for the report involved a total of 24 exploratory borings at depths of 35 feet in 12 identified areas of concern that would require significant removal or filling.

The borings did not find groundwater, though the plan warns the presence of groundwater can fluctuate after weather events or during seasons, and it could develop in response to landscaping irrigation. Boring did find gypsum crystals, which can indicate the presence of sulfate-containing soils.

The plan recommends, because of the high presence of sulfates, that the developer not use lime-based subgrade stabilizers to fill below the street. Davison said sulfates in the soil can cause lime not to work properly, and instead Woodway often opts for a cement-stabilized base.

Alliance Engineering Group made the recommendation in its report that the group be retained to oversee complex aspects of the project, including filling. In Tuesday’s meeting, commissioner Nancy Pfanner asked about ensuring the city is not left making costly repairs in the future, because of the sensitive nature of the soil.

“My concern is that those roads are done the right way because if not it can cause heaving and cracking of the roads, which later on down the road will be the city of Woodway’s responsibility to pay for,” Pfanner said.

John Norman, assistant director of community service and development, said it would be up to the developer to keep the engineering group, but the city would inspect and pull samples of the streets at all stages, like it would with any other street in Woodway.

“So basically our ordinance says we have a standard 8-inch concrete, 6-inch lime-stabilized base, or a basically approved other,” Norman said Tuesday. “This would be their recommendation, and we would normally go with their recommendation as far as what they’re recommending for the streets.”

The plan includes a recommendation for a crushed limestone base, rather than lime.

After Pfanner’s questions, the commission took its vote, prompting confusion and outrage from the crowd at the lack of a public hearing or opportunity for public comments. Commissioner Martha Agee confirmed there was not a public hearing required or planned for the agenda item, as many members of the audience made remarks of disapproval and exited the council chambers. The special meeting for Monday has since been called to allow Woodway residents to share public comments.

Davison said some of the initial pushback from the community started with confusion over the developer’s permission to work on the land. It first received a city permit in December 2021 allowing clearing to conduct feasibility studies.

Since the approval of the Starlight Estates preliminary plat for 30 lots in late April, the city’s escarpment ordinance has been modified to clarify when in the development approval process an escarpment plan has to be submitted, Davison said. Starlight Estates, however, is grandfathered in under the previous version.

The new version establishes a workflow for developers to follow, starting with a permit cleared by the council that declares the developer’s intent. After obtaining a permit, the developer would then need to have an escarpment plan approved before seeking a preliminary plat, and that escarpment plan would be seen by both the commission and city council for approval, Davison said. To develop the escarpment plan would require workers on-site and some clearing of land to conduct testing, he said.

Once an escarpment plan is approved the developer would move on to a preliminary plat, then the final plat, both of which would go before both groups for approval.

The next steps for Starlight Estates, if the planning and zoning commission does not find it necessary to revoke its approval after Monday’s meeting, is the presentation and approval of the final plat and construction plans by the commission, then by city council.