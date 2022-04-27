Woodway development gets preliminary plat approved over neighbors' objections

A plan for a residential subdivision on about 100 acres near Lake Waco in Woodway moved forward during a Woodway Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday night after residents spoke in opposition of the project.

The commission approved a preliminary plat for 30 lots, albeit with conditions that need to be met before the final plat returns for a vote from the commission and ultimately the city council. The commission met in the Carleen Bright Arboretum’s pavilion to accommodate the crowd of residents who gathered in opposition to the subdivision, called Starlight Estates in Western Star Ranch LLC’s preliminary application.

Residents said they are concerned any development on the property in question would shift and deteriorate over time because of an escarpment running through the area near Lake Waco where two geological formations meet. Residents also said they are concerned the new subdivision would jam traffic around Poage Drive.

“Everything bottlenecks into that Merrifield Drive, Sandalwood Drive area,” Woodway resident Doug Ballard said.

Woodway has an ordinance that will require an escarpment development plan before subdivision plans would be approved, and the city’s community services department issued a permit in December allowing landowner Western Star Ranch LLC to conduct grading and feasibility studies in the area, including survey work and geotechnical boring for soil samples. The ordinance is linked to a 2009 study of the escarpment conducted by Baylor University professor Joe Yelderman.

As activity picked up on the site late last year, neighbors were soon speaking out in opposition, claiming clearing of trees in paths appearing to follow the layout of proposed roads was being done without proper approval. City officials said the activity was not in violation of any rules.

Woodway City Secretary Donna Barkley said the developer on the project has not yet been required to submit an escarpment plan, and has not submitted one.

The text of the ordinance indicates the plan would have to be submitted and approved before any development or subdivision takes place. It includes “removal of vegetation” in its definition of development. Regardless of the escarpment concerns, the Starlight Estates plan has more steps to clear before subdivision could proceed.

Phil Reeder, an outspoken opponent of the development whose home is near the proposed development, said he thinks the brush and trees cleared from the property violate the city’s ordinance on development along the escarpment, and far exceed the scope of the brush-clearing and soil sampling permits the city did grant the developer.

Residents who lived nearby said the large pathways cleared by machinery over the course of months on the property well exceeded the scope of that permit.

“From the very start when they started clearing over there for their so-called soil sampling,” said Roger McCabe, another Woodway resident. “They were breaking their own ordinances right then and there and they will not admit to that.”

During the meeting and a follow-up interview, Reeder said 11 years ago he had to pay a firm in Austin for a 30-page escarpment plan before removing a single tree from the lot his house now sits on.

“You can’t even touch a plant until this is approved,” Reeder said. “And yet, here they were clearing 200-foot-wide swaths for cul-de-sacs.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.