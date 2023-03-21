The Woodway Planning and Zoning Commission held a special meeting Monday to hear public comments regarding the escarpment plan for the planned Starlight Estates subdivision. After comments were heard, the board approved the plan unanimously for the second time.

The redo was scheduled to comply with a Texas Open Meetings Act provision added in 2019 that requires the allowance of public input, which was not allowed when the board met March 14 and approved the escarpment plan. Many attendees Monday shared concerns over future costs of repair for the subdivision's streets and questioned the reputation and intention of the developer, the city and both independent third-party reviewers, Langerman Engineering and Alliance Engineering Group.

Commissioner Martha Agee, who presided over last week's meeting in commission Chair Rodney Kroll’s absence, started Monday's meeting by asking if the plan presented this week is the same from the last meeting, if the recommendations from the third-party engineers had changed since it was submitted, if the plan was reviewed by city staff and engineers and if the plan still meets all the city’s requirements. Assistant director of community services and development John Norman, who originally presented the plan, said nothing had changed.

Agee said her understanding is that the commission is tasked with the ministerial duty of accepting the plan if it is properly submitted, as approved by the city and engineers, and does not have the right to question its contents.

Legal counsel for the city, David Shaw, said he agreed with the commissioner that the group was gathered for the ministerial act of determining whether the plans that have been submitted comply with the city's ordinances.

However, under section 551.007 of the Open Meetings Act, which was amended in 2019, the public is entitled to comment on any item up for discussion in a public meeting, Shaw said.

Before opening public comments, Kroll said the commissioners try to take into consideration, within the statutes of the city and state, the ideas and feelings of their neighbors when making decisions. Kroll said while keeping the city’s best interest in mind, the commission must make decisions based on recommendations from professionals while following rules “to the Nth degree.”

“We’re all volunteer citizens just like you, and perhaps we’ve made the mistake of raising our hand and saying we volunteer to serve,” Kroll said. “… Obviously you all know that me in particular, I’m not an engineer … but we try to rely upon the professionals that we’re dealing with and that if the professionals indicate to the city that something is appropriate, then the city indicates that it’s appropriate and they make recommendations to us. We don’t go out and get shovels and dig behind them … and try to determine do they really know what they’re talking about.”

Kroll opened the public comment section and over the following hour more than 12 individuals shared their opinions of the plan, many concerned that if the project is not supervised effectively and completed carefully it would negatively affect taxpayers splitting the bill for improvements later.

The public comments centered on mistrust for the city staff and board members; the subdivision’s developer, Western Star Ranch LLC; and both of the contracted third-party engineering groups. Some commenters continued to question the projects origins, pointing back to 2021 and questioning if early removal of vegetation was permitted.

Attendees asked if there is something to gain, for city council members, commissioners, the developer or engineers, that would make the plan’s approval favorable. They asked if either engineering group was questioned on their connection to the project or developer and if the commission had vetted either firm’s engineering credentials before approving the plan.

Joe Yelderman, a geoscientist who was part of the commission for the initial drafting of the escarpment ordinance, said the escarpment, which is not a fault, has layers that do shrink and swell with different degrees of moisture, and the movement of its layers makes it very difficult to build on.

“Engineers can do a lot of things, but there are some things that just become cost prohibitive at some point,” Yelderman said. “So what I can say that I do know is that every city and every place with this infrastructure will have to maintain it, and that maintenance can be expensive. And what I know about this is it’s going to be harder to maintain and more expensive to construct and build, and more expensive to maintain everything in the escarpment zone and sensitive areas.”

Yelderman said the original escarpment ordinance included a requirement that vegetation in the escarpment zone not be removed before a plan is approved because it can affect the soil moisture content, but he does not know the history of that on this plot.

Many residents said they hope that the developer upholds Alliance Engineering Group’s recommendation to be retained to oversee complex procedures outlined in the plan, a decision that will ultimately be left to the developer, not the city. Residents were concerned that without additional oversight, the developer would not take the correct steps to ensure the longevity of the subdivision.

The escarpment plan includes recommendations, from specific types of material to construction techniques, to make streets and public utilities more resilient to the area's geological challenges. Much of the surrounding established neighborhoods also are in the escarpment zone. A preliminary plat approved last year for Starlight Estates shows plans for 30 residential lots across the more than 90 acres the developer owns.

Mark Firmin, an attorney representing Western Star Ranch LLC, and fellow Woodway resident, said it is “not some nameless developer” working on the site, and although the developers may not agree with everything the public says, they want people to be heard.

“We want you to know that we are going through the steps as best as we possibly can to comply with everything we have to do in order to make this work, and you may not agree with that,” Firmin said. “I see heads shaking, you know, so that’s going to be the case, but the fact is we’ve hired an independent third party in Alliance, the city has hired an independent third party in Mr. Langerman to review this.”

Firmin said no one likes change, and he may even see an increase in traffic at his own residence as a result of the subdivision. But he said the developer is working to ensure every step of the process is in compliance.

“We’re not in this to go and try to violate rules and do other things,” Firmin said. “Alliance has recommended they be retained. That is our plan to do that. We don’t have a formal agreement with them to do that as far as I know but that’s our plan.”

Before calling for a motion, Kroll said the issue comes back to if by denying such a plan the city is restricting the property owner’s use of their own property, which is protected by the U.S. Constitution.

“If I had a nice vacant lot next to my house and I really enjoyed it being there because it had a pretty tree on it and the guy that owns it wants to build a house, I can’t say, ‘You can’t do that because it’s going to block my view.' … It’s his lot, not mine,” Kroll said. “… The builder, or developer, or the owner owns the land. If he wanted to I presume he could take a bulldozer and go down there and start knocking trees down, as long as he’s not developing it, as long as he’s not putting streets in, as long as he’s not doing anything …”