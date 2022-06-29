Woodway increases homestead tax exemptions for older, disabled residents

Select homeowners in Woodway will receive an increased homestead exemption following a city council vote Monday.

The Woodway City Council members present at a special called meeting unanimously passed an ordinance that increases the city's homestead property tax exemption for homeowners 65 or older, from $10,000 to $20,000. The ordinance also creates a new classification of local exemption for qualifying disabled homeowners, which is set at $20,000. The exemptions will go into effect for the city budget that begins Oct. 1.

The city of Woodway does not have a general homestead exemption applicable to all homeowners, City Secretary Donna Barkley said by email Wednesday. All school districts in the state, however, are required to provide a $40,000 general homestead exemption.

Homestead exemptions reduce the assessed value, also known as taxable value, of an owner's primary residence compared to the property's appraised value.

A Q&A about disability homestead exemptions on the Texas Comptroller's website says, "You are eligible if you qualify to receive disability benefits under the Federal Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance Program administered by the Social Security Administration. Disability benefits from any other program do not automatically qualify you."

Woodway City Manager Shawn Oubre said the city council asked the staff to look into ways to provide taxpayers with relief, considering the economy “is going through a difficult period.”

Oubre said the council might be able to reduce the Woodway property tax rate from what it is now, 47 cents per $100 in taxable property value, to 43 cents during the budget process coming up later this summer.

A tax rate cut of about four cents would be possible because of increased home values in the most recent appraisals from the McLennan County Appraisal District. Oubre said home values increased an average of 15% citywide in Woodway.

Council deliberations on next year's budget have not been scheduled yet, Barkley said.

Woodway's doubling of its 65-and-over homestead exemption and addition of the disability homestead exemption follow similar action by the city of Waco. Voters statewide also approved a measure in May that increases the required general school district homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.

Last week, the Waco City Council voted to increase Waco's general homestead exemption from 10% to 15%; increase its 65-and-over homestead exemption from $5,000 to $50,000; and create a new $50,000 disability homestead exemption.

As with all homestead exemptions, properties that are not the owner’s primary residence, including apartments and other businesses, do not qualify for the exemptions and take on a greater share of an entity's tax base.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown. Follow Christopher De Los Santos Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today