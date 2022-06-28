Woodway incumbent hangs on in city council runoff

Woodway City Council incumbent Amine Qourzal took an 81-vote runoff win Tuesday over challenger David Henry, securing a second term on the council.

Qourzal received 583 votes, or 53.7%, to Henry’s 502 votes, or 46.3%. Qourzal’s 81-vote margin of victory Tuesday came in slightly narrower than his 95-vote advantage over Henry in the May 7 general election. The May result forced a runoff because none of the three candidates on the general election ballot received a majority, though Qourzal came within nine votes.

“I think just keeping a positive campaign that had a positive outlook for Woodway, and I think being service-minded, that’s really what ultimately gave me the edge,” Qourzal said after Tuesday’s victory.

Qourzal said he is dedicated to listening to the Woodway community and addressing issues important to residents.

“I think affordability and property taxes were (important issues),” Qourzal said. “I also think improving quality of life for Woodway, not just certain areas but for the entire community. I also think just maintaining our excellent city services and our excellent resources we have for our citizens.”

Over the course of his three-year term, he hopes to place emphasize closing the gap between the city government and its constituents.

“I want to inspire other leaders to serve their community,” Qourzal said. “I also want to be committed to the entire city and to promoting the best quality of life possible and that all residents of Woodway feel a strong connection with their city government. I want to be a bridge between the citizens and our city.”

Qourzal said he appreciates all voters in Woodway, not just the ones who contributed to his win.

“I’m very grateful to everyone that came out to vote,” Qourzal said. “We asked our citizens to vote twice, because this was a runoff election. So, I’m very grateful to everyone who voted, not just for me but for this election.”

Henry said even though he didn’t win, this race was more important than he could have imagined.

“The voter turnout was astounding for this kind of election,” Henry said. “What that tells me is, win or lose, the fact that this was such a highly contested race puts a spotlight on city issues and city government, and that’s a positive, however it turned out. I think we are better for having had this race.”

He said he is thankful to his supporters who helped him throughout the race.

“I’m very honored to have been considered and supported. Every single vote meant the world to me,” Henry said.

Henry said after Qourzal’s win, he wished him luck in helping the city through what may be “turbulent times” ahead, because of the economy and other issues.

“I got in this in the first place at the urging of people to hopefully contribute to Woodway’s best interest. I wouldn’t be true to that if I didn’t wish whoever was going to be on the council, the best of luck in doing that.”

The 1,085 votes cast in Tuesday’s runoff edge out the May 7 general election’s 1,068 votes. Woodway has 7,595 eligible voters.

In May, Qourzal came out ahead in a three-way general election race but fell just short of winning the majority of the vote required to secure a second term without a runoff. In the general election, Qourzal received 526 of the 1,068 votes cast, or 49.25%, compared to 431 votes for Henry and 111 votes for Nancy Goebel, who had suspended campaigning and supported Henry.

Nine of Goebel’s or Henry’s general election votes going instead to Qourzal would have gotten him to more than 50% of the vote.

In most cities in the area, city council members serve two-year terms and the top vote-getter in a city council race wins the seat, regardless of the percentage of the total vote they receive. Because Woodway council members serve three-year terms, state laws requires them to win a majority of votes, or 50% plus one vote, to be elected.

Many on the night of the May 7 election, including Qourzal himself, went to sleep assuming he had won reelection and woke up the next day to the realization a runoff would be required.

After news of the runoff emerged, Henry said he was surprised at the acrimony the situation had created and the criticism directed his way for not conceding based on the general election results.

“A lot of people think of elections as belonging to candidates. I believe they belong to voters,” Henry said in mid-May. “Once announced, I believe candidacy should be carried through until someone says the election is over.”

Between the general election and the runoff, the Woodway City Council voted to appoint Qourzal as mayor, a move Qourzal said he took as an endorsement.

“I consider it a strong endorsement and a vote of confidence, and I’m very grateful for that vote of confidence,” Qourzal said shortly after the appointment. “I look forward to serving alongside them.”

Qourzal is an assistant director at Baylor University’s Career Center.

Henry is a Baylor law professor and a patent attorney.