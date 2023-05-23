The Woodway City Council appointed Mayor Amine Qourzal to a second year in the position Monday, following lengthy public comments. Council Member John Williams was appointed mayor pro tem.

The meeting drew a large crowd with standing room only, half in favor of maintaining Qourzal and promoting Williams, and half in favor of appointing recently reelected Council Member David Russell to the mayoral seat and newly elected Council Member David Keyston as mayor pro tem.

Russell and Keyston worked together on their campaigns for the May 6 election and were the only two council members who voted Monday against appointing Qourzal as mayor and Williams as mayor pro tem. In the runup to the May 6 election, Qourzal endorsed Russell's challenger, real estate agent Gregg Glime. Russell defeated Glime 705 votes to 589, or 55.5% to 45.5%. Keyston unseated incumbent David Mercer 688 votes to 599, or 53.5% to 46.5%.

The council heard more than 20 public comments from residents before their mayoral votes Monday.

Russell’s supporters leaned on his resident-centered mindset, many saying that of all the council members, he is the only person to genuinely hear their complaints. Supporters said Russell, a council member since 2020 who has been involved in city commissions since 2014, has a presence among neighbors, is God-honoring and trustworthy, and takes a special interest in what residents think are prominent issues in Woodway.

“When I first started attending, I came because I was concerned about ordinances being broken,” said Lori Whitsell, who Russell referred to as his and Keyston's unofficial campaign manager. “The only council member who ever listened to me or reached out to me was David Russell. He has met with me in my house and with all of our neighbors trying to fix things that we were concerned about.”

Whitsell was one of many residents to speak out against the Starlight Estates development planned on an ecologically sensitive escarpment zone near the northwestern end of Poage Drive in late 2021.

Russell's supporters also recommended Keyston, a Woodway resident since 2019 and Christian Science Church book publisher, as mayor pro tem. Supporters said he started as a resident attending council meetings over a year ago. Many of Keyston’s advocates said his experience attending and speaking at city council and planning and zoning meetings over the past year and a half outweighs Williams’ year on the council and professional experience.

Qourzal and Williams’ supporters touted their professional careers, their dedication to the council and their transparency with the public. Qourzal, who has served on Woodway commissions since 2013, has had a positive influence on Woodway’s direction since he was appointed mayor last year, supporters said.

“The time that Amine Qourzal has been mayor, I believe that our lives have been better for that,” resident Dave Whitby said. “Not, you know, worrying about the little things, but governing our city. I think that Amine Qourzal has done an excellent job of managing the business of mayor. I also believe that John Williams is more than qualified to be mayor pro tem. … He has the background, he has the knowledge, he has the character to be mayor pro tem.”

Supporters said Williams' background in and knowledge of city government qualify him for the position. They said Williams, a real estate agent and McLennan Community College government professor, understands the purpose of a city government and is not afraid to speak his mind during council meetings.

Council Member Janell Gilman nominated Qourzal for the mayoral position after the public comments, and members Gayle Avant and Storey Cook spoke up to second the motion at the same time. Keyston nominated Russell, seconded by Russell.

“I had the pleasure of serving briefly under Amine’s predecessor and we had remarkably good government,” Avant said, referring to Jane Kittner, who stepped down last year after 27 years on the council, including her last two as mayor. “I think we have had remarkably good government under his leadership and whether my friend David gets elected or my other friend Amine gets elected mayor, I am entirely confident that we will continue to have good government and highly encourage all of you to rest easy on this matter.”

Qourzal won the seat with a vote of 5-2, with Russell and Keyston voting for Russell.

Avant nominated Williams for mayor pro tem. Cook seconded the motion.

Russell nominated Keyston, seconded by Keyston.

Williams won the seat with a vote of 5-2, with Russell and Keyston voting for Keyston.

Woodway City Council members choose a mayor from among themselves annually, during their first meeting after a municipal election. The mayor serves a one-year term, but can serve more than one term if the council votes its support.