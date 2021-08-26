Woodway planning major upgrades for Woodway Family Center

The Woodway Family Center has served generations of budding young athletes well, but city leaders are taking major steps to replace the center's aging building with a new structure twice its size.
While plans are in the formative stages, the Woodway City Council sold $6.4 million worth of bonds last month to fund the project and have selected an architectural firm, RBDR, to develop plans for the site.
Plans will be formalized after the city completes Phase III of a major sewer project, which is running through the grounds of the Carleen Bright Arboretum and into the area where the the center's new facility will be built near City Hall and the Woodway Public Safety Department complex, Woodway City Manager Shawn Oubre said.
"We have been hearing from citizens for a number of years about the condition of this facility, and we have been planning to try to replace it for at least 10 years," Woodway Mayor Jane Kittner said.
Town hall meetings to discuss the proposed new building were sparsely attended, Oubre said. However, "soft discussions" among council members and city staff have resulted in at least three possible scenarios for the project, Oubre said.
Discussions have included a total demolition of the current Family Center building, leaving a green space in its place, or a parking lot, as proposed in a second plan.
A third plan would be to leave the basic structure of the building in place, including the roof, but open the sides for construction of a covered skate park on top of the current slab and/or covered basketball courts.
A new, 22,000-square-foot facility will replace the current 10,000-square-foot facility and be built behind the Public Safety Department building and the current Family Center building, Oubre said.
The sale of the bonds, which will be paid off over 25 years, will require a tax increase of 2.4 cents per $100 valuation, he said.
"We are looking at a number of options at the moment," Kittner said. "It seems to be a way to serve a different group of people who do individual sports as opposed to team sports. We are trying to broaden the appeal as much as possible to serve the community with different attractions, such as the possible skate park. It wouldn't be a big fancy one. It would be for younger children, but it would be great to have teen activities, too."
The new center will double the number of courts, which will alleviate team scheduling problems and prevent some of the younger kids from playing their basketball and volleyball games later at night than some parents would like, Kittner said.
Kittner, an architect, said the current building, which is at least 50 years old, has been showing its age for some time, with electrical, plumbing and heating and air-conditioning problems.
"It's a block building with a metal frame and roof, and it's not a high-quality building," she said. "It wasn't in that great a shape when the city acquired it. It is worn out basically. What we do building new is make it more energy efficient, more durable, easier and less expensive to maintain and it will be up to current codes."
Marty Herbst has been Woodway Family Center recreational manager since June after a 32-year coaching career that included a six-year stint as head football coach at Waco High School. On Monday, he was overseeing the final days of basketball, tennis and gymnastics clinics at the center.
"The Woodway Family Center has been a staple in the community for decades, and the new facility will allow us to serve even more families," Herbst said. "The old building is about 50 years old and it is showing its age. The city has done its due diligence to keep it up to standards for the most part, but the new facility is going to be about twice the size of the current one and we are excited to expand and cater to more citizens in the community with as many activities as possible."
In addition to various clinics and basketball and volleyball leagues using the indoor facilities, the Woodway Family Center also has outdoor fields that accommodate T-ball, coach-pitch baseball, soccer and flag football leagues.