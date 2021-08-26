Woodway planning major upgrades for Woodway Family Center

"It's a block building with a metal frame and roof, and it's not a high-quality building," she said. "It wasn't in that great a shape when the city acquired it. It is worn out basically. What we do building new is make it more energy efficient, more durable, easier and less expensive to maintain and it will be up to current codes."

"The Woodway Family Center has been a staple in the community for decades, and the new facility will allow us to serve even more families," Herbst said. "The old building is about 50 years old and it is showing its age. The city has done its due diligence to keep it up to standards for the most part, but the new facility is going to be about twice the size of the current one and we are excited to expand and cater to more citizens in the community with as many activities as possible."