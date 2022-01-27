Woodway residents raise alarm over heavy equipment clearing land near Lake Waco

Woodway City Manager Shawn Oubre said so far, Western Star Ranch LLC has the proper permits for the soil testing and clearing taking place on the property, but residents are frustrated they do not have more specifics on the owner's plans.

“They ask a lot of valid questions, they have a lot of valid concerns, but we don’t have the answers because none of those filings have been filed with the city,” Oubre said. “We can only give you documents or information that we have, and so it’s caused this friction.”

Paula Teer, who lives on Poage Drive near the 93-acre tract, said she found tire tracks on her lawn and captured footage of cars belonging to a survey company crossing her property. She said she called Woodway police to complain, who issued the driver a warning.

She said she is also worried about the impact development could have on her land, citing the frequent flooding on her property near the border the Western Star Ranch land that already leaves the ground soggy on a regular basis.