Woodway residents raise alarm over heavy equipment clearing land near Lake Waco

Woodway residents are crying foul about the potential development of a 93-acre tract at the northwestern end of Poage Drive, but city officials say regardless of how many new neighborhood-road-shaped clearings crisscross the land, the owner has not broken any rules.
In December, the city of Woodway’s community services department issued a permit allowing landowner Western Star Ranch LLC to conduct grading and feasibility studies in the area, including survey work and geotechnical boring for soil samples. Builder Mark Wester also showed the department rough plans to divide the land into 75 plats, but has not submitted any official preliminary plats.
“There are a few areas that we need to bring an excavator in to clear the trees, due to steep grades,” the application says. “There will be minimal ground disturbances in the area.”
Lori Whitsell, who can see the 93-acre tract from her backyard on Woodfall Drive, said vehicles have been coming and going from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week since October.
“Even on Thanksgiving, even on Christmas Eve, there are excavators crushing up trees, big trucks backing up with the ‘beep, beep, beep,’ and incredible dust flying everywhere," Whitsell said. "I can’t open my windows, cannot sit in my back yard.”
During the last Woodway City Council meeting, a large group of residents came out to speak against the tree clearing, mulching and bulldozing. Earl Haberman Jr., who registered Western Star Ranch LLC with the Texas Secretary of State in September 2020, two months before buying the 93-acre property from Fairway Ranches LTD, declined to comment for this article.
The LLC also bought a 15-acre tract on Harbor Drive from Fairway Ranches and another 3.8 acres west of the 93-acre tract from a Brett Sanders later that year.
Phillip Reeder, Whitsell’s friend and next-door neighbor, presented photos of the paths already carved into the property, which he said are obviously shaped like residential streets and cul-de-sacs, calling it “an evident major housing development already underway.”
“These 90-foot wide streets and 200-foot wide cul-de-sacs made with heavy equipment occur without any notice to adjoining residential property owners or any public hearing from commentators,” Reeder said.
Reeder said the clearings line up with the roads for the 75-plat sketch the builders showed the city.
Mitch Davison, director of community services for the city of Woodway, said the soil testing is the first step toward the residential development the outspoken residents fear, but the owners would need to get approval from the planning and zoning commission, the city and the county before building could start.
Before starting construction, Western Star Ranch would need to apply for a preliminary plat, which is a map of how the land would be subdivided into separate lots and where streets and utilities would go.
If the planning and zoning commission approved a preliminary plat, the owner would then submit a final plat, complete with detailed construction plans, to the county and the planning and zoning commission for a recommendation. Then, the plan would go before the Woodway City Council for approval during a meeting. If approved, then construction on a development could start.
During the last city council meeting, Whitsell accused city leaders of deliberately misleading area residents and hiding behind protocol. Reeder also asked the council a series of questions, including whether anyone on the council or city staff stands to gain anything financially from the development of the land, whether the developer will take on the cost of the infrastructure the development would need, and whether there are any traffic engineering reports available showing the impact of a large development on the surrounding areas.
Reeder and several other speakers questioned what the environmental impact of such a project would be, because the land is located next to the South Bosque River and Lake Waco, which are under U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ jurisdiction. Parts of the property are in a federally designated special flood hazard area.
Woodway City Manager Shawn Oubre said so far, Western Star Ranch LLC has the proper permits for the soil testing and clearing taking place on the property, but residents are frustrated they do not have more specifics on the owner's plans.
“They ask a lot of valid questions, they have a lot of valid concerns, but we don’t have the answers because none of those filings have been filed with the city,” Oubre said. “We can only give you documents or information that we have, and so it’s caused this friction.”
Paula Teer, who lives on Poage Drive near the 93-acre tract, said she found tire tracks on her lawn and captured footage of cars belonging to a survey company crossing her property. She said she called Woodway police to complain, who issued the driver a warning.
She said she is also worried about the impact development could have on her land, citing the frequent flooding on her property near the border the Western Star Ranch land that already leaves the ground soggy on a regular basis.
“I don’t want to be encroached on,” Teer said. “I’ve been here 14 years, I’m a taxpayer. I live here, my child goes to school here and will be graduating next year. I have invested a lot in my property. I don’t want someone with 93 acres to feel like they can encroach and stomp me out.”
In a follow-up interview, Whitsell said after she held a news conference with local TV stations where she shared photos of excavators on the tract, Woodway police officers came to her house Jan. 12 and told her Haberman had accused her of trespassing to get the pictures.
Whitsell said she told them she took the photos from her backyard, where she has a clear view of the excavators. She received a warning.
“Now I think we’re just waiting for more clarity,” Whitsell said. “When you see the pictures down there, there’s more than soil sampling. To me, something is just not right.”
Many of the people at the council meeting who spoke in opposition to the eventual development brought up the soil conditions in that part of Woodway, which have stymied development efforts for decades. In 2009, the city and Baylor University geologists worked together to build a detailed interactive map for prospective builders showing the makeup of Woodway’s soil. In many areas, Austin chalk and soft shale prone to absorbing moisture create unstable terrain prone to landslides.
The 93-acre tract has never been divided into separate lots for development, though it is surrounded by land already divvied up for residential homes. In the 1990s it was rezoned as a Planned Unit Development, owing to a failed effort to build an even larger residential neighborhood called the “Lost River” development.
L.M. Dyson, an associate professor of finance, insurance and real estate at Baylor University, planned to build a 425-acre golf course, clubhouse, vacation rentals and 600 houses on the land as early as 1993. In 2000, Dyson announced MKD Capital Corp. of New York would advance $18 million toward the project, and the city of Woodway approved preliminary plats that would have required the extension of Poage Drive.
By October of that year, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported Dyson was being sued by one of the people who lent him money for the project in 1997. He never submitted a final plat, and Lost River was lost for good.
Seven years later, Waco lawyer Gary Tully set out to develop 240 acres between Estates Drive and Lake Waco into the Lake Forest Addition, a 400-home residential development, despite soil issues. Like Lost River, it would have merited extending Poage Drive if the project had expanded that far.
Woodway Mayor Jane Kittner, who has served on the city council since 1995 and remembers the Lost River development, said she thinks it is only natural for neighbors to be resistant to a new development so close by, whether they are in Woodway or any other city.
“Whoever is there first is never happy with whoever comes next,” Kittner said.