Woodway's city manager is proposing a $13.2 million budget that would increase spending by 12% over last year to cover the cost of employee raises and other expenses.

City Manager Sean Oubre presented the budget to the city council Monday that includes a 5% increase for rank-and-file employees, as well as new equipment for the public safety department in the 2023-24 fiscal year that begins in the fall. Based on preliminary tax roll estimates, he called for a property tax rate of $40.33 per $100, down from the current rate of $41.72.

However, this year's increase in appraisals would result in a tax increase for many property owners.

Based on the average taxable home value of around $380,000, estimated by the McLennan County Appraisal District, the proposed tax rate would produce a tax bill around $1,530. Last year's average home value was about $344,000, resulting in a tax rate average tax bill of about $1,430.

Property appraisals in Woodway increased by an estimated 13% overall this year, the Tribune-Herald reported in May. The total preliminary taxable value of property in Woodway is $1.87 billion for the upcoming tax year, up from about $1.7 billion last year.

At the current tax rate these property values would produce $7.80 million in tax revenue.

Oubre's proposed budget assumes $5.93 million in property tax revenues, about $4.33 million in sales tax revenues and about $727,000 in franchise fees.

The current budget is based on $5.3 million in property tax revenue, $3.9 million in sales tax revenue and $685,000 in franchise fees. Actual sales taxes and franchise fees estimated in 2022-23 are estimated at about 10% to 15% higher.

The public safety department is the largest department within the city, with the largest number of employees, and accounts for over 50% of general fund expenditures, Woodway’s budget and finance director, Brenda Hernandez said in a Wednesday email.

In the proposed 2023-2024 budget, city spending for the public safety department would increase by around $662,000.

The proposed 5% employee raises, along with proposed spending increases in insurance and retirement, accounts for $478,000 of the public safety department increase, Hernandez said. The department will also spend around $57,000 for ballistic vests and bullet resistant vests. The budget also includes around $68,000 of increased vehicle replacement spending, and a $50,000 increase for vehicle maintenance and fuel costs, she said.

The city also proposes to spend $200,000 to add an HR manager, raise the budget lines for contingency and emergency expenses and cover legal expenses. Increases to community services (parks, streets, public buildings) come to around $155,000, as well as spending for the family center increasing by $184,000.

An additional $275,000 to spent on the Carleen Bright Arboretum will be funded by hotel and tourism taxes, not affecting the property tax rate.

The city will release an effective tax rate and rollback tax rate as the budget discussions continue over the summer.