Work on $8.9 million Lake Air, Challenger ballfields could start next month

After years of planning, the city of Waco is set to get construction on new facilities for Lake Air Little League and Challenger Little League started as soon as next month, relying on $2.9 million in planned bond debt.

Waco City Council approved an $8.9 million contract with Northridge Construction Group for the reconstruction of ballfields near the intersection of North 44th Street and Trice Avenue, right next to the existing ballfields they will replace. The project will include four baseball fields, two softball fields and two fields for Challenger Little League, a league for ballplayers with disabilities. It will cost almost $3 million more than the city expected, and the city council approved a plan that will use a new bond to make up the difference.

“It’s very important,” Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said of the project. “We’ll be working hard, as we look forward to next season, to get this project underway.”

Officials hope to have the fields ready for the start of Little League seasons next spring.

Parks and Recreation Senior Planner Tom Balk said the project began in 2015. It is part of a package of public construction surrounding the Heart of Texas Fairgrounds, partially supported by a bond voters approved in 2017 along with additional taxes on hotel stays and car rentals in McLennan County. The initial $35 million McLennan County bond for the so-called venue project paid for county's new Base multipurpose event center, and the county committed $2.4 million for Waco Independent School's District's recently completed $9 million Paul Tyson Stadium replacement, along with $3.6 million for the city's new Lake Air and Challenger complex.

The city plans to use a certificate of obligation bond, which does not require voter approval, to make up its funding gap for the Little League fields, separate from the voter-approved county bond partially funding the work.

The Little League project cost increased from an estimated $6 million to $8.9 million. The city will initially use $2.9 from its Special Projects Reserve Fund to cover the difference, then reimburse those funds with the future bond sale. The city must provide public notice of the bond 60 days before issuing the debt, allowing the public to weigh in and potentially petition against the measure. Waiting to issue the debt first would delay the start of work.

Discussions among city management and engineering staff led to the decision to move forward, before construction costs potentially increase even further, Balk said.

“But the main impetus is to get the construction started so that we can be ready for the 2023 season,” he said.

The project also includes a new concession stand, bleachers, restrooms and a new entrance to the fields from Cobbs Drive. Parks officials are working to come up with less costly options for some parts of the project, Balk said.

“We of course are committed to trying to find those savings well before the bond is issued, so we may be able to reduce that number,” he said.

Balk said the new design involves consolidating the new site with city-owned property nearby, and rearranging the baseball fields to make better use of the space. The new design will include one additional field for Challenger Little League’s program for older ballplayers.

“They’ve got huge participation numbers," he said. "They’ve got a need for an additional field, and we were able to squeeze all of that into a pretty tight site.”

The city's Cobbs Recycling Center will continue to operate where it is. The city had previously considered plans to close it. Ballfields will take the place of the recycling center's long driveway from 44th Street, and a new driveway will be built off of Trice Avenue just around the corner.

