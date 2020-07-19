You are the owner of this article.
Work on Hewitt Drive, Panther Way for pedestrian improvements starts Monday
Work on Hewitt Drive, Panther Way for pedestrian improvements starts Monday

Hewitt Drive
Staff photo — Jerry Larson, file

The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a pedestrian infrastructure improvement project along Hewitt Drive on Monday. The span of the project will take place in front of Midway Middle School, from Mars Drive to Panther Way.

Additionally, crews will be working from the north side of Panther Way to Bland Street. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2021, weather permitting.

Crews will be installing ADA-compliant infrastructure, including handrails, curb ramps, sidewalks and performing signal upgrades.

The .73-mile project is being undertaken by TI-Zack Concrete, Inc. at a cost of approximately $862,612.

TxDOT urges all motorists to use caution, watch for construction personnel and equipment, and to slow their speed approaching work zones.

