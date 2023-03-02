A zoning change may force developers planning a 151-house subdivision on 36 acres bordering Cameron Park to alter their approach.

The Cameron Park Neighborhood Association has scrutinized development plans by Turner Behringer since they were announced, and requested the city expand the boundaries of the zoning overlay for the Brazos River Corridor District to cover all of the neighborhood association's territory, including the Turner development site and all other land bordering Cameron Park. During a meeting Tuesday, the Waco Plan Commission postponed voting on a recommendation. The city council will have the final say if the Plan Commission recommends the change.

The city created the overlay district in 1986. On top of regular zoning requirements, the overlay adds requirements for landscaping, lighting and infrastructure. On the west side of the Brazos River, it now covers the area between North Fifth Street and the river. The proposed expansion would extend it to North 19th Street north of Herring Avenue.

The overlay’s limit on impermeable ground cover may force changes to the whole project, which already has a preliminary plat approved, lawyers for Turner Behringer said Tuesday during a Waco Plan Commission hearing on the proposed expansion. Impermeable ground cover refers to surfaces that do not allow water to penetrate to the soil, generally buildings and paved driveways or sidewalks.

During an interview after the meeting, Waco Planning Director Clint Peters said Turner Behringer’s preliminary plat, which fits 151 houses onto lots ranging from 6,000 to 7,000 square feet, was designed to allow up to 75% of each lot to be covered by impermeable structures. The overlay would limit that to 50%.

During the hearing, Turner Behringer attorney Rick Bostwick said the developers are still figuring out how much it would cost to comply with the overlay requirements. Bostwick requested the commission continue the hearing for another 30 or 60 days.

“In particular we’re concerned about tree requirements, landscaping requirements and in particular the impervious covering requirements,” he said.

Another attorney for developers, Scott James, spoke in opposition of adding the 35-acre lot to the overlay district.

“Any tiny variation has to be analyzed, because it can add up to millions of dollars that perhaps make it infeasible,” James said.

He said his clients also worry that as the development progresses in phases, homes added down the line could be subject to new rules added to the overlay over time.

The Plan Commission voted to extend the hearing. The request for the expansion came from the Cameron Park Neighborhood Association, which voted last year to request the city extend the overlay district to include the rest of its territory. The neighborhood is bordered by Brook Oaks, North Waco, Cedar Ridge and the Brazos River.

“We decided … to extend that corridor over to 19th Street so that if there is any type of new commercial development, it was going to have a vision to it,” Neighborhood Association President Jeannine McMeans said.

Members of the neighborhood association spoke against a rezoning request from the developers that came before Waco City Council last July, citing worries about environmental impacts on the park, added traffic on surrounding residential streets and light pollution. The developers ultimately pulled that request and decided to move forward under standard zoning requirements.

Peters said the neighborhood association first raised some of those concerns with him in 2021.

State law prohibits cites from enforcing certain newly added zoning requirements to developments that have already been platted, Peters said. Those "vested rights" apply to standards including lot size, building size and landscaping. Limits on impermeable cover are not on the list of vested rights, he said.

“That impacts how we’re anticipating building homes on these lots, because they have a cost for development and to get the return they want, they’re going to need a certain amount of lots,” Peters said. “If you start changing that, you’re going to get [fewer] lots, which change your bottom line.”