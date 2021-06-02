Zoo project costs double in bids for $14.5 million bond package, raising concerns

Cox said replacing the barn, where hoofed zoo animals receive care, is important to maintaining the zoo’s Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation.

“That’s an animal welfare issue, so we really want to do the best for animals and get that barn done right away,” Cox said.

The zoo held a fundraiser for the penguin exhibit in 2019 and plans to hold another, she said. At the time the bond passed, the zoo society had received a $1 million donation for the veterinary hospital and had raised $220,000 for the penguin exhibit.

The city also voted to approve a contract with architectural firm Will and Perkins to design the new veterinary complex. Basic design and construction services will cost $875,000. Zoo Director Chris Vanskike said design will take six months and construction will take a year. Construction is slated to begin at the end of this year and finish by the end of next year.

Council Member Hector Sabido said he agrees with Holmes that it would be best to “go all out” on the penguin exhibit since it was a main selling point during the bond election.