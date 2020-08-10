Grand jury clears Baylor football player in fatal wreck

Cleveland said he will seek to have Compton's arrest and indictment expunged from his criminal record. He also will ask Baylor to lift its order prohibiting Compton from driving on campus, he said.

Cleveland said the first grand jury indicted Compton because "all they heard was he was speeding."

"In the officer's report, he indicated the reason for the accident was that Logan was traveling 86 in a 75 in the rain, and he never listed there were issues with the road as a potential cause," Cleveland said.

Compton was so affected by the accident that he has been receiving counseling for post traumatic stress and survivor guilt and has had the date of the crash tattooed on his chest in Roman numerals as a forever reminder of the tragic incident, Cleveland said.

Haney said if Compton is sorry for his actions, he has seen no sign of it.

"My son is 23 years old," Haney said. "If he was to run off and drive stupidly or drive recklessly or just have a pure accident and take the life of another, I would have reached out to that family and I would have extended my condolences. The DA keeps saying how sorry Compton is, but not one time have I seen it or heard one word of condolences from anyone."