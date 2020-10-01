Grand jury clears man in New Year's shooting death, woman in bow incident with Waco officer

A McLennan County grand jury Thursday cleared a Waco man of criminal wrongdoing in a New Year's Day 2019 shooting death in which he claims he acted in self-defense.

The grand jury no-billed Larry Dewight Duffey in the shooting death of Marcus Carprew, 39, of Waco, who Duffey shot 13 times during an argument last year at the House of Blues Club, 211 South Loop Drive.

Duffey was not arrested in the shooting incident but his case was referred to the grand jury for consideration after his claims that Carprew instigated the disturbance and fired his weapon first at Duffey. A number of bar patrons witnessed the incident, police said.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019, after an argument erupted between the two men. The argument spilled over into the parking lot, where the shooting happened.

Duffey has since been indicted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon on licensed premises. That charge, which stems from the shooting incident, remains pending.

In other action Thursday, the grand jury also no-billed a Waco woman who police initially reported had shot an arrow from a compound bow at an officer Aug. 29 before the officer fired one round back, missing the woman.