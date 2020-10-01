Grand jury clears man in New Year's shooting death, woman in bow incident with Waco officer

A McLennan County grand jury Thursday cleared a Waco man of criminal wrongdoing in a New Year's Day 2019 shooting death in which he claims he acted in self-defense.
The grand jury no-billed Larry Dewight Duffey in the shooting death of Marcus Carprew, 39, of Waco, who Duffey shot 13 times during an argument last year at the House of Blues Club, 211 South Loop Drive.
Duffey was not arrested in the shooting incident but his case was referred to the grand jury for consideration after his claims that Carprew instigated the disturbance and fired his weapon first at Duffey. A number of bar patrons witnessed the incident, police said.
The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019, after an argument erupted between the two men. The argument spilled over into the parking lot, where the shooting happened.
Duffey has since been indicted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon on licensed premises. That charge, which stems from the shooting incident, remains pending.
Arrow not found
In other action Thursday, the grand jury also no-billed a Waco woman who police initially reported had shot an arrow from a compound bow at an officer Aug. 29 before the officer fired one round back, missing the woman.
Officials said Cheri Ann Mai, 39, admitted having the bow but claimed she did not shoot an arrow at the officer. The officer was not injured, and investigators could not find an arrow near or around where the officer had been, officials said.
Mai was arrested after officers responded to Booker and Lincoln streets for a report of a four-person fight, court records state. A 911 caller reported a woman was "shooting a bow and arrow" and gave a description of her.
A Waco officer approached the area and found the woman, identified as Mai, walking "at a rapid pace southwest of the officer in a small lot." The officer described the weapon Mai carried as a "large crossbow," though later reports referred to it as a compound bow.
One officer traveled south down Booker Street, where Mai started to kneel and stand back up while looking at the officer, an arrest affidavit states. The officer stayed in his vehicle to stay out of the line of fire of the arrow as Mai pulled the drawstring back, according to the affidavit.
Mai spotted a second officer and started approaching him before aiming at him and shooting an arrow, the affidavit states.
"(The) officer discharged his firearm once in response to actions of the accused displaying fear of being struck by the bow and arrow," the affidavit states. "The accused finally (began) to listen to loud verbal commands (the) officer was giving."
The officers arrested Mai on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a public servant with a deadly weapon. She remained jailed Thursday but will be released after the grand jury cleared her of the charge, officials said.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said the officer who fired the shot at Mai was placed on administrative leave pending an internal review. Shootings involving officers routinely are presented for consideration by a grand jury. However, the officer's actions were not reviewed by the grand jury Thursday, officials said.
