Wortham Volunteer Fire Department was presented a grant check for $18,325 Feb. 8 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Firehouse Subs business owner Brad Watkins presented the grant to Wortham VFD Chief Kelly Craig and firefighters JR McLelland and Brandon Davis. It will be used to provide new bunker gear, including coats, pants, helmets, boots and gloves.

Wortham VFD has 33 active members, each with protective gear assigned to them. Earlier this year, only four of those 33 sets of gear were in compliance with National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1971 standards.

Although volunteer fire departments are not currently required by law to follow NFPA standards, they were enacted to protect firefighters from the extreme conditions encountered during firefighting.

Recently, while working to put out a vehicle fire, one Wortham crew member received second-degree burns when magnesium inside the passenger compartment exploded. If he would have had NFPA 1971-compliant protective gear, these injuries might have been avoided, fire officials said.

As call volume increases across the state (Wortham’s call volume has more than doubled over the past five years), protecting crew members from hazardous situations is critical to keeping residents and visitors safe, according to a release from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Proceeds from purchases made at U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants provided the funding for the grant award.

To date, the foundation has awarded more than $240,000 to public safety organizations in the greater Waco area.