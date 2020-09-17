Grassroots again to offer free roof replacements in Waco

Neither rain, nor hail nor heat nor a client's empty bank account will stop Grassroots Community Development from replacing roofs free of charge.
The organization will have the money this year to replace worn and damaged lids on 12 to 18 homes of low-income and disadvantaged families, depending on the scope of each project, Executive Director Mike Stone said.
"Grassroots Community Development is finishing up the completion of 142 roof repairs for families and is starting a Phase V of these efforts," according to a press release on the efforts.
The Waco City Council is considering the amount of Community Development Block Grant money it will allocate to the effort, Stone said.
"The homes have to be your homestead, where you live, and they must be in the city of Waco," he said.
The deadline to apply for the current round is Oct. 23, and income requirements also apply. Details are available at www.GrassrootsWaco.org.
Home evaluations will start in October and November, before Grassroots hires roofing contractors to complete the work.
Stone agreed 2020 has been hard on roofs around Greater Waco, with the combination of drenching downpours, hail and high temperatures.
The local office of Associated General Contractors of America reported Thursday the city of Waco issued 202 roofing permits between July 1 and Thursday, almost double the 111 issued during the same period last year.
That figure does not include totals for Waco's suburbs.
Stone said Grassroots has a cadre of contractors to bid on replacing roofs, but welcomes participation by others, especially local crews.
He said the undertaking focuses more on replacing roofs than repairing them. Clients get new decking if the existing layer is damaged or missing, plus underlayment, the roof itself and metal flashing.
Stone said Grassroots works with the city of Waco and nonprofits to address problems with homes besides bad roofs.
"We're not going to put a roof on a home that is in desperate need of other repairs, and those who make home repairs are not going to spend time and expense fixing up a place with a bad roof," Stone said.
"It all starts with the roof," he said. "If it leaks, the interior rots."
Grassroots also involves itself in home repairs and new construction.
Construction supervisor M.L. Dickey said crews have built 65 homes, primarily in North Waco, and have made major repairs to 17 older homes. It receives grant funding and private donations, Dickey said.
"We have two homes going right now," he said.
