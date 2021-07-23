Grassroots Waco gets another $50,000 for winter storm pipe repair

Homeowners whose water pipes were damaged during February’s winter storm may be able to get help through Grassroots Waco, which just received another $50,000 grant to fund its repair assistance program.

The program started within two weeks of the freeze, with Grassroots Waco and Habitat for Humanity stepping in to process applications for repairs completed by local plumbing companies. The Waco Foundation started the program with a donation and collected more from Magnolia Foundation, BBVA Bank and others, totaling about $120,000. A new $50,000 grant from Reliant Energy will allow Grassroots to do more repairs, Grassroots Waco Executive Director Mike Stone said.

“We still had a backlog of people to serve," Stone said. "We just didn’t have any more money.”

Right now only households that make up to 80% of Waco’s median income can qualify.

The two nonprofits have paid for work at 43 homes through the program so far, and Grassroots has 11 more in the pipeline. Stone said Grassroots will keep taking applications until the money has been used up. He said if someone living outside of Waco’s city limits requests help, Grassroots can apply for funding for the job under a different program run by the Red Cross. But that requires people to contact Grassroots first.