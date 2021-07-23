Grassroots Waco gets another $50,000 for winter storm pipe repair

Homeowners whose water pipes were damaged during February’s winter storm may be able to get help through Grassroots Waco, which just received another $50,000 grant to fund its repair assistance program.
The program started within two weeks of the freeze, with Grassroots Waco and Habitat for Humanity stepping in to process applications for repairs completed by local plumbing companies. The Waco Foundation started the program with a donation and collected more from Magnolia Foundation, BBVA Bank and others, totaling about $120,000. A new $50,000 grant from Reliant Energy will allow Grassroots to do more repairs, Grassroots Waco Executive Director Mike Stone said.
“We still had a backlog of people to serve," Stone said. "We just didn’t have any more money.”
Right now only households that make up to 80% of Waco’s median income can qualify.
The two nonprofits have paid for work at 43 homes through the program so far, and Grassroots has 11 more in the pipeline. Stone said Grassroots will keep taking applications until the money has been used up. He said if someone living outside of Waco’s city limits requests help, Grassroots can apply for funding for the job under a different program run by the Red Cross. But that requires people to contact Grassroots first.
“We’ve tried to solicit neighboring cities and county commissioners and stuff to let people know,” Stone said.
There are still people in the city of Waco who cannot turn on their water because of storm damage, and many have turned to a strategy of turning on their water once a day, filling containers, then turning it back off to prevent leaking, he said.
“They’ve been managing the water like that because they can’t afford the water bill if it was just leaking,” Stone said. “Several houses we’ve gone to look like a swimming pool underneath.”
In other cases, cast iron sewer lines froze and burst during the storm and still have not been repaired.
Stone said the 43 repairs so far have cost between $700 and $8,000 each, and he expects the new grant to cover work at another 12 to 14 homes.