Ground turns on $100 million Waco aluminum can factory

Local leaders and officials with Envases Group break ground Monday on a $100 million aluminum can factory at 1901 Wycon Drive. The first U.S. factory for the Mexican-based firm will have 450,000 square feet of production and distribution and will employ 120 people full-time after it opens late this year. From left to right are Sergio Chufani, CEO of Chufani Construction; McLennan County Commissioner Jim Smith; Waco Mayor Dillon Meek; Envases vice president Javier Pietrini; and Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce president Matt Meadors.